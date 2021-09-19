To the editor -- The definition of insanity is trying the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Raising taxes to spend on the same thing that’s been tried over and over again across the state is not going to solve our affordable housing problem, increased costs never equal more affordability.
Instead of throwing more money at the problem, let’s get government out of the way and just let us build. I don’t want to see Yakima become Seattle and I don’t think anyone else does, either. Yakima City Council should know better.
DERECK NELSON
Yakima
