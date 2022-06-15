To the editor — This is in response to Daniel Guilland's letter regarding the right to own guns which was written in 1776. It's a slightly different world now with different weapons, even different crimes such as mass killings.
As far as a right to defend myself, I have never owned a gun, never will, and have never had a need for one. I doubt that I will ever have to defend myself with a gun.
In my opinion, we need better gun control laws. The answer is not more guns. My book, called "Consequences," which I'm currently writing, deals with ways to peacefully address gun violence primarily through education. However, there is no real solution to gun violence.
R.J. BALES
Yakima
