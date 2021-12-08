There is a disturbing trend of late in letters to the editor, an example is one by Rick Anderson on Dec. 5: “Unvaccinated are wasting our time and money.” He supposes that unvaccinated people should be charged $100 before hospital admission. This is tame compared to other “suggestions” I have seen proposed.
OK, first, are we a nation of laws or not? The law states that discrimination is illegal. If a baker cannot discriminate and refuse to serve anyone regardless of their lifestyle choices, then no one should be able to discriminate against someone exercising their health care choices.
Second, as has been stated many times, if the vaccines are so effective and safe, then those vaccinated should not be concerned about those not vaccinated. However, as is well known, those who are vaccinated are still able to both contract and transmit the virus. So, who is to say that my natural immunity is not better than your pharmacologically engineered “immunity?"
Trusting the government/medical industry and taking a vaccine should not empower anyone to discriminate against those who exercise their right to self-determination and medical skepticism. These "proposals" represent nothing but a return to the "glories" of the Inquisition and Dark Ages.
KEVIN KISSEL
Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.