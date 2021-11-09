To the editor -- As the race between Lisa Wallace and Matt Brown closes, I want to say that Lisa ran a campaign on integrity and as a member of this community I am so glad to know that kind, dedicated, capable citizens like her exist in Yakima. I can only think that those who called her a socialist or a Marxist must consider helping your fellow man or working for a nonprofit socialism.
I am disappointed at this missed opportunity for someone with tangible experience to make a real difference in the issues that face our community. She ran because she has seen the nuance up close and she knew she had the ability to help. It’s sad that many in Yakima believed it was anything different and I can only hope Matt Brown won’t further use politically divisive tactics to further one set of interests and recognize that the best type of politician works and listens for unity.
Thank you, Lisa, for running -- so many in Yakima were cheering you on.
VIRGINIA PRESCOTT
Yakima
