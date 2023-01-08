To the editor — Here we are in 2023, and what can we do to be good citizens of the United States of America — assuming, of course, that we want to be?
First, be informed. Distinguish between misinformation and carefully researched facts. Look to and support our governmental officials who are working to improve our lives by initiating laws and regulations and are not in their positions for their own self-promotion.
Our government is responsible for addressing the needs of all of us. This includes the climate crisis, clean water and air, safe roads and bridges, social justice, medical care, affordable housing, education and gun regulation. These should not be partisan issues.
It is ridiculous that the House and Senate can’t agree on the basic needs of the people of our country. The House has struggled even to elect a leader. Let your Congress people and senators know you support bipartisanship. Extremism has no place in the running of the country.
The sad truth is that not all politicians want what is best for our country. They like the power, but not the grave responsibility of their positions. As citizens, we can vote and not be silent when wrongs are being perpetrated. Oliver Goldsmith, a writer from the 1700s wrote, “Silence gives consent.”
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima
