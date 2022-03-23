To the editor -- Fees and taxes. Well, Gov. Jay Inslee is picking our pockets again.
I bought two cans of paint to do a bedroom. So the state paint care fee is 95 cents per can -- but wait, there is a 7.8-cent sales tax on that. So, Jay, I thought it was a fee or a tax, not both.
Classic Jay putting his hand in our pockets again. Tell me I am sure there is more new paint being sold than there is partial cans of paint being recycled. Where's the excess money going?
JOE SHELTON
Yakima
