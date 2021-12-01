Global elites will be held accountable for climate change
To the editor — The COP26 conference was a narcissistic, vulgar display by the global elite. No solutions to the climate apocalypse were codified. Those in power offered resignation to a diseased status quo while condescending to the young, desperate, huddled masses fighting for a better future.
With climate change, the biggest lie was “individual responsibility.” Elites guilted us to recycle, drive an electric car and install solar panels. Meanwhile, they forced us to live in a country that subsidized fossil fuels and built infrastructure around their consumption. And they have enabled charlatans on the payrolls of oil companies to peddle lies in legacy media. Against this constant psychological assault, the individual citizen is powerless.
We must reject the myth that individuals are solely responsible for climate change and that only voting will solve the problem. To avoid Armageddon, collective action ranging from general strikes, protests, civil disobedience, boycotts, etc., are required. Those in power must be brought to heel. They must be reminded that their lifestyle and decrepit system is impotent against our united front. The next few years will be tough, but we will prevail.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima
