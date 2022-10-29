To the editor — We are writing to express our support for LaDon Linde, Yakima County commissioner.
We have known LaDon for many years. We have always been impressed by LaDon’s integrity and kindness for his fellow mankind. He and his wife, Sandra, have raised six civic-minded children who are now following their parents’ footsteps in helping others.
LaDon has overcome adversity in his life, such as having to change careers in midlife. He is now in the position where he can help others who face challenges in Yakima County.
He has made great strides in developing a positive relationship with Yakama tribal leaders and issues that they face today. He currently is seeking to develop a regional crime lab in Yakima County in order to improve our public safety and fight crime.
LaDon has years of experience as a farmer that have given him a strong perspective and appreciation of life in the Yakima Valley. His knowledge of health care intricacies is invaluable in working with government agencies to improve health care for all.
Please join us in re-electing LaDon Linde as Yakima County commissioner in the upcoming November election.
JOHN AND LAURA REID
Sunnyside
