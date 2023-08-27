Cutting public safety for a financial crisis requires proof of that crisis.
I am no fan of YPD leaders, boosters, and police unions who chatter about customer service while largely ignoring local quality of life (and survival) issues like traffic safety.
But the city’s midyear 2022 financials showed our cash and investment balance was $149.2 million. (https://rb.gy/iw6f1)
Today, it’s $147.9 million. (https://rb.gy/24ovg)
Both quarterly reports show revenues exceeding expenditures.
Why cut public safety?
Here’s a brutal truth about bureaucracies. Fund accounting is the rudder used to steer priorities.
Imagine breaking your paycheck into 50 separate funds and slavishly refusing to move money around between your arbitrary accounts.
You could easily end up with cash in the bank but “no way to pay the bills.” Money that could be moved remains capriciously “locked” in a less important account.
“We don’t have the money” sometimes means “That’s not our priority.”
Budget managers can show the same disdain for the public’s well-being that YPD shows for the public’s safety concerns.
They both control our destiny by controlling money and priorities.
To city leaders: Real transparency requires proving there is a financial crisis.
Earn our trust by proving the crisis. Show us the facts.
WARD MURROW
Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.