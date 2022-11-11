I graduated from Eisenhower High School with the class of 1970, right in the middle of the Vietnam War. The Army had started a random draft lottery that year, to select young men who would be forcibly sent to fight in the war, but as my random draft number was high, this meant that I would never be drafted to go to Vietnam, and so I made plans to get married and go on to college.
Since junior high I had morally opposed the Vietnam War and I had already marched in the anti-war crusades of those days, trying my best to oppose both the draft and the war itself, as that was my personal view of how I could best serve my country. I was 1000% sure that I would never ever go off to that war to fight. But I was wrong.
Immediately after graduating from high school, the local military recruiters came to my home with a plea to please join the military, as the Vietnam War was still raging, and as several of my high school teachers at had given the recruiters my name as being someone who could fill a particularly pressing military need at that moment: the Air Force needed someone who loved to fly airplanes, who was very good at mathematics and electronics and languages, and who could reasonably be able to learn to read, write and speak the Vietnamese language in a very short time frame.
Because my job might help save the lives of many of the GIs on the ground in Vietnam, I signed up, enlisted, and immediately shipped out to Vietnamese language school. I wore a lot of hats during the Vietnam War, working with NSA, CIA, the USAF, and the U.S. Army. I flew combat missions as an intelligence linguist up and down the Gulf of Tonkin.
I flew combat reconnaissance missions out of Okinawa. I spent time with the early generation drones out of Thailand, and did translation services for Project Igloo White (the first ever computerized reconnaissance system.) I analyzed and translated radio intercepts from a number of sources, including the U-2s and the SR-71 spy planes.
If you were forcibly drafted, the Army could only keep you in Vietnam for one year, but as I had volunteered, and as there were no replacements with my skill sets readily available, I ended up staying in the war zone there for four full years. As I had worked for both Air Force units and U.S. Army intelligence units, I was put in for a Joint Service Commendation Medal, but the war came to a crashing end in 1975 and so every soldier in the war zone was whisked back stateside and all of our paperwork there in the jungles was hastily burned, so as a result, my medal was never awarded.
I landed back in Yakima just as the helicopters were plucking the ambassadors off the roof of the U.S. Embassy building in Saigon, and married the love of my life, Sarah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.