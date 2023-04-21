The Legislature has approved legislation that would raise Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Medicaid reimbursement rate.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, is the culmination of years worth of work by Astria Health’s leadership, lawmakers and health care providers to increase the hospital’s Medicaid reimbursement rate. The bill unanimously passed the House and Senate, and is now headed to the governor.
Under the change, Medicaid patients receiving inpatient services at Astria Toppenish Hospital would receive a 120% reimbursement rate for the hospital. Outpatient services rates for Medicaid patients would be raised to 200%.
“It’s good to see the Legislature pass this important bill and send it to the governor,” King said in a statement. “The bill is critical to the future of Astria Toppenish Hospital and vital to the needs of the citizens of the lower Yakima Valley, our Hispanic community and the Yakama Tribe. Without this extra funding, the hospital is at risk of closing.”
Astria Health cited the hospital’s 100% Medicaid reimbursement rate as one of the reasons for closing its Family Maternity Center in December.
Hospital officials say once the change goes into effect, it will help to further stabilize the hospital and protect existing services over time.
In 2021, Astria Toppenish Hospital’s revenue was made up of 75% outpatient services and 25% inpatient services, according to a year-end report submitted by Astria Health to the Washington Department of Health.
A House amendment would change the implementation date for increased hospital-reimbursement rates from Jan. 1 to July 1, 2024, and would make SB 5532 invalid unless it is funded in the state operating budget. The increased reimbursement rates would be in effect until the end of 2028.
