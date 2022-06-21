SELAH — Luke Jenkins pitched a one-hitter over five innings to help the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak close out a sweep with a 22-0 win over the Tri-City Badgers on Monday at Archer Stadium.
John Sullivan and Steven Johnson combined on a two-hitter in the opener, which Yakima Valley won 17-0.
Cade Gibson collected three hits and three RBI in the first game, and Grant Chapman had three hits and two RBI in the nightcap.
The Pepsi Pak finished its season-opening homestand with a 14-1 record and will depart Wednesday for a tournament in Missoula, Mont.
YV highlights — Game 1: John Sullivan 3 IP, 2 K; Steven Johnson 2 IP, 2 K, 2-2; Cade Gibson 3 hits, 3 RBI; Adam Goodrich 2 hits; Ty Estey 3 RBI; Drew Johnson 2 RBI. Game 2: Luke Jenkins CG, 5 IP, 1 hit, 5 K; Grant Chapman 3 hits, 2 RBI; Isaac Froula 2 hits; Drew Johnson 2 hits, Derek Wolff 2 RBI; Ryker Fortier 2 RBI.
Beetles finish thirdCaleb Coscarart pitched the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to third place in the Garretson Memorial Wood Bat tournament on Sunday at Parker Faller Field.
With a 10-strikeout performance, Coscarart scattered five singles over seven innings and led the Beetles to a 2-0 victory over the Washington Baseball Academy of Seattle in the final for third and fourth place.
Coscarart walked two in his complete game with 110 pitches.
Yakima, which lost to the same team on Saturday, got all the offense it needed with two runs in the third inning, including an RBI single by Xander Smith.
Two WBA pitchers combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts, but they also issued 11 walks.
The Beetles (7-11) resumed play on Tuesday with a doubleheader at Wenatchee and will host the Strikers on Wednesday.
