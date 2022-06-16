Kaden Taylor and Nick Field had three hits apiece Wednesday night as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles rolled to a 13-7 victory over the Eastmont Strikers on the eve of their annual Garretson Memorial Wood Bat Tournament, which started Thursday at Parker Faller Field and runs through Sunday.
Taylor was 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and three stolen bases and Field was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI for the Beetles, who opened an 8-2 lead after three innings.
Brodi Phillips had two hits with a triple and drove in two runs, and Caleb Coscarart got the final four outs with two strikeouts.
Yakima, which dropped Wednesday’s first game 7-2, is hosting six teams for the Garretson tournament — the Spokane Bandits, Washington Baseball Academy (North Seattle) Columbia Gorge, Baseball Advantage Prep (Yakima) and a Beetles alumni team.
Friday’s slate will have split sites with Yakima taking on Spokane at 4 p.m. at Parker followed by the Beetles alumni facing WBA at 7. BA Prep will play a doubleheader at Davis, playing Spokane at 1 p.m. and the Beetles alumni at 4.
All games will be played at Parker on Saturday and Sunday. The championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Yakima highlights — Game 1: Stevan Rodriquez 1-2, RBI; Kobe Taylor 1-3, run. Game 2: Brodi Phillips 2-3, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Kaden Taylor 3-3, 2b, run, RBI, 3 SB; Nick Field 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Daniel Gomez 1-1, run, RBI, SB; Brayden Palmateer 2 runs; Kortez Kline 2 runs, RBI; Caleb Coscarart 1.1 IP, 0 hits, 2 K.
Pak sweeps North Idaho
SELAH — Starters Steven Johnson and Ryker Fortier combined for 18 strikeouts to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to an 11-1, 16-0 sweep over the North Idaho Legends on Tuesday.
Johnson fanned 10 in five innings in the opener and had three RBI along with Ty Moore in the second game. Jackson May collected three RBI to back Johnson in the first game at Archer Stadium.
The Pak improved to 9-1 and will continue its season-opening homestand with a game against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Yakima Valley has home doubleheaders scheduled for Saturday and Monday and will then depart for a tournament in Montana.
YV highlights — Game 1: Steven Johnson 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Drew Johnson 1-3, 3b, 2 runs; Grant Chapman 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Ryker Fortier run, 2 RBI; Jackson May 1-2, run, 3 RBI; John Sullivan 2 runs; Adam Goodrich 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Ryker Fortier 4 IP, 8 K; Ty Moore 1-2, 3 RBI; Steven Johnson 3 RBI; Cade Gibson 2 RBI; Isaac Froula 2 hits.
