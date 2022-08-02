SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s games
Times PDT
Game 1: Idaho (Idaho Falls Bandits vs. Colorado (Rocky Mountain Lobos), 8:30 a.m.
Game 2: Oregon (Medford Mustangs) vs. Washington (Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak), DH.
Game 3: Alaska (Eagle River Wolves) vs. Wyoming (Cheyenne Sixers), 3 p.m.
Game 4: Montana (Billings Royals) vs. Host (Gillette Roughriders), DH.
Note: Pak games streamed with link at www.wastatealb.org
IDAHO
Idaho Falls Bandits
Record: 31-9-1.
State final: def. Pocatello 9-1 on July 26.
Notable: Two-time reigning Senior Legion World Series champions.
COLORADO
Rocky Mountain Lobos
Record: 25-14.
State final: def. Gene Taylor’s 4-3 on July 27.
Notable: Only five Senior teams in Colorado.
OREGON
Medford Mustangs
Record: 37-7.
State final: def. Hillsboro 14-2 on July 27.
Notable: 18 Oregon state titles, five regional championships.
WASHINGTON
Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak
Record: 38-6.
State final: def. Lakeside Recovery 11-3 on July 27.
Notable: Batted .422 at state, outscored five teams 58-11.
ALASKA
Eagle River Wolves
Record: 28-10.
State final: def. Service 4-3 on July 26.
Notable: 8-0 at state, repeat champion in eight-inning walk-off.
WYOMING
Cheyenne Sixers
Record: 64-10.
State final: def. Gillette 4-0 on July 29.
Notable: Colter McAnelly set state record with 19 K in title game.
MONTANA
Billings Royals
Record: 37-23.
State final: def. Helena 4-3 on July 31.
Notable: 5-0 record at state with four one-run victories.
HOST
Gillette Roughriders
Record: 49-24.
State final: lost to Cheyenne 4-0 on July 29.
Notable: 1-2 as regional host last year, both losses were 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.