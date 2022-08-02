SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s games

Times PDT

Game 1: Idaho (Idaho Falls Bandits vs. Colorado (Rocky Mountain Lobos), 8:30 a.m.

Game 2: Oregon (Medford Mustangs) vs. Washington (Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak), DH.

Game 3: Alaska (Eagle River Wolves) vs. Wyoming (Cheyenne Sixers), 3 p.m.

Game 4: Montana (Billings Royals) vs. Host (Gillette Roughriders), DH.

Note: Pak games streamed with link at www.wastatealb.org

IDAHO

Idaho Falls Bandits

Record: 31-9-1.

State final: def. Pocatello 9-1 on July 26.

Notable: Two-time reigning Senior Legion World Series champions.

COLORADO

Rocky Mountain Lobos

Record: 25-14.

State final: def. Gene Taylor’s 4-3 on July 27.

Notable: Only five Senior teams in Colorado.

OREGON

Medford Mustangs

Record: 37-7.

State final: def. Hillsboro 14-2 on July 27.

Notable: 18 Oregon state titles, five regional championships.

WASHINGTON

Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak

Record: 38-6.

State final: def. Lakeside Recovery 11-3 on July 27.

Notable: Batted .422 at state, outscored five teams 58-11.

ALASKA

Eagle River Wolves

Record: 28-10.

State final: def. Service 4-3 on July 26.

Notable: 8-0 at state, repeat champion in eight-inning walk-off.

WYOMING

Cheyenne Sixers

Record: 64-10.

State final: def. Gillette 4-0 on July 29.

Notable: Colter McAnelly set state record with 19 K in title game.

MONTANA

Billings Royals

Record: 37-23.

State final: def. Helena 4-3 on July 31.

Notable: 5-0 record at state with four one-run victories.

HOST

Gillette Roughriders

Record: 49-24.

State final: lost to Cheyenne 4-0 on July 29.

Notable: 1-2 as regional host last year, both losses were 1-0.

