MISOULA, Mont. — Breaking out for seven runs in the sixth inning, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak cruised to a 12-2 victory over the host team Friday night at the Missoula Mavericks Memorial Tournament.
Extending its win streak to 13 games, Yakima Valley is 2-0 in the tournament and 16-1 overall.
The Pak played Great Falls and Walla Walla on Saturday.
For results, visit yakimaherald.com/sports and also view the daily eEdition.
Yakima Valley sent 13 batters to the plate in the big inning, which cut the game short with the 10-run rule.
Cade Gibson collected four hits and Adam Goodrich and Eian Peralta had three apiece.
YV highlights: Ty Estey 4.1 IP, 4 K; Cade Gibson 4 hits; Adam Goodrich 3 hits, 3b; Eian Peralta 3 hits; Drew Johnson 2 RBI; Ryker Fortier 2 RBI, 1.2 IP, 2 K.
Beetles win tourney openerBEAVERTON, Ore. — J’Den Briones had three RBI and Nick Field threw a four-hitter as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles defeated Jesuit 5-3 on opening day of the Beaverton Tournament on Thursday.
Field drew three walks at the plate and went the distance with three strikeouts in the seven-inning game.
The Beetles (9-12), who built a 5-0 lead through four innings, faced the Walla Walla Challengers on Friday and fell 10-0.
JUNIOR LEGION
Brent Edwards tournament
Yakima Valley Peppers 7, Wilder Baseball Club 4. YV highlights: James Hull 3-3, 2 runs; Brendan Berk 2-2, 3b, 3 RBI; Jonathan Rominger 1-2, 2 runs; Reid Bala 1-3, run; Evan Ancira 1-3, run, RBI.
Yakima Valley Peppers 8, Centralia 0. YV highlights: Rowdy Mullins CG, 5 K; Mason Bailey 2-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Jonathan Rominger 2-3, 2 RBI; James Hull 1-2, 3 runs; Drayke Seward 2-run 2b.
