East Valley's perfect record faced one of its toughest tests yet when Othello visited with its 4-0 CWAC record Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils proved up to the challenge thanks to a Diego Lopez goal two minutes into overtime to give them their ninth straight win to start the season. Brandon Garcia put East Valley on the board early off an assist from central midfielder Eli Juarez.
Selah's set to visit the Red Devils next Saturday in a rematch of a game they won 3-0 at Selah, which beat visiting Prosser 2-1 on Saturday. Grandview won at Ellensburg in other CWAC action.
-
First half: 1, East Valley, Brandon Garcia (Eli Juarez), 10:00; 2, Othello, 30:00.
Second half: No goals.
Overtime: 3, East Valley, Diego Lopez, 82:00.
Saves: Erik Sandoval (O) 2; Sam Gonzalez (EV) 3.
-
SCAC-EWAC WEST
TOPPENISH 2, HIGHLAND 0: At Toppenish, the Wildcats took over sole possession of first place in the SCAC-EWAC West thanks to second-half goals by Christopher Gutierrez and Alexander Magana. The Scotties will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they travel to Chelan for a nonleague match next Tuesday while Toppenish hosts Naches Valley.
Another SCAC West team, Zillah, lost 3-0 in a nonleague match at College Place.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 50:00; 2, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 76:00.
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 4; Hector Godinez (T) 2.
-
TRACK AND FIELD
Quigley runs 4:14
Selah's Cooper Quigley missed his personal best by a little more than a second with a 4:14.81 to win the 1600 meters at the Holder Relays Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium.
His teammate, Shaun Salveson, improved his Valley-best by a full second to win the 400 in 50.06 and their 4x400 relay team lowered its Valley-best to 3:33.14 in an easy win. Eisenhower's Aiden Waddle ran a Valley-best 42.3 to win the 300 hurdles and Ellensburg's Chase Perez ran a Valley-best 11.39 to take second in the 100 meters.
Eisenhower's Jeffery Condardo improved his Valley-best discus mark by nearly seven feet with a throw of 130-03 to take third place. His teammate, Kara Mickelson, lowered her Valley-best to 58.98 in the 400 meters.
In the 100, Zillah sophomore Mia Hicks ran a 12.75 to set a new Valley-best for third place and she won the triple jump with a Valley-best 34-04. Ike's Isabela Alvarado took nearly seven seconds off her personal-best to win the 1600 meters in 5:07.86 and the Cadets' 4x100 meter relay team took second by lowering their Valley-best time to 52.62.
East Valley's Allison Bryan took second and improved her Valley-best long jump to 16-02.5.
BOYS
100: Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood) 11.32. 400: Shaun Salveson (Selah) 50.06. 1600: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 4:14.81. 3200: Logan Johns (Henry Jackson) 10:17.97. 300 hurdles: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 42.3. 2k steeplechase: Daxtyn Castagnetta (Lynnwood) 6:44.83. 4x100: Lynnwood (Archide, Hurtado, Whittle, Carroll) 44.52. 4x400: Selah (Rees, Quigley, Mooney, Salveson) 3:33.14. Distance medley: White River (Marlow, Slish, Riley, Harris) 11:23.56.
Shot: Charlie Vliem (Cedarcrest) 45-06. Discus: Jacob Raab (Richland) 136-09. Javelin: Lance Robinson (Richland) 148-11. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (Naches Valley) 6-02. PV: Elijah Lynch (Richland) 12-00. LJ: Keanan Humphreys (Richland) 19-09.25. TJ: Raymond Holycross (Bickleton) 40-08.75.
GIRLS
100: Braelyn Baker (Bear Creek). 400: Baker (BC) 58.43. 1600: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:07.86. 3200: Brooke Miles (NV) 11:45.34. 100 hurdles: Allison Bryan (East Valley). 300 hurdles: Hannah Chang (Richland) 48.28. 2k steeplechase: Sonja Blycker (Cedarcrest). 4x100: Richland (Wahlstrom, Marsh, Castillo, Chang). 4x400: Richland (Chang, Ruzauskas, Summers, Marsh). Distance medley: Ike (Chavez, Reyes, Figueroa, Alvarado).
Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (La Salle) 33-00. Discus: Mary Mickelson (Ike). Discus: Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 72-07. Javelin: Lexi Franklin (Richland) 103-08. HJ: Kaylie Pearson (Richland). PV: Sydney Mohlman (HJ). LJ: Baker (BC). LJ: Jocelyn Newschwander (Ellensburg). TJ: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 34-04.
-
BASEBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 12-14; PROSSER 2-3: At Ellensburg, Ryker Fortier went 4-for-7 with a double and triple to lead the Bulldogs, who got 13 hits from 13 different players in the second game of a doubleheader sweep.
Cade Gibson added four hits and seven stolen bases for Ellensburg, which will host Deer Park on Tuesday. Prosser's set to host Othello in a doubleheader next Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Ryker Fortier (E) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 sb; Ty Estey (E) 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI, sb; Cade Gibson (E) 3-3, 3 runs, RBI, 4 sb; Luke Sterkel (E) 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Reid Bala (E) 1-2, 2b, RBI; Jacob Reiner (P) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Josh Robillard (P) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI.
---
SELAH 6-9, EAST VALLEY 0-3: At East Valley, Carter Seely struck out 11 in a two-hitter and then drove in three runs the next game to lead the Vikings to a sweep. They'll host Lynden in nonleague games on Wednesday and Thursday.
Elsewhere in the CWAC, Othello swept Grandview 18-4 and 20-15.
Highlights — Game 1: Carter Seely (S) 2 H, 11 K; Grant Chapman (S) 2 hits; James Hull (S) 2 hits. Game 2: Chapman (S) 2 hits, 2b; Seely (S) 2 hits, 3 RBI; Kobe Taylor (EV) 2-3.
-
NONLEAGUE
KITTITAS 10-11, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 0-0: At Dayton, Conner Coles took a perfect game into the fifth inning of a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Camden Eddings nearly matched him with 10 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout to complete the doubleheader sweep for the Coyotes. They'll host La Salle on Tuesday.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Blake Catlin 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI, 2 sb; Conner Coles 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 5 IP, H, 9 K; Camden Eddings 2-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Colby Morris 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Catlin 2-4, run, 2 RBI, sb; Eddings 3-3, 2 runs, sb, 5 IP 2 H, 10 K; Jet Tamez 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Bode Stermets 2-2, 2b, run, RBI, sb.
-
CLE ELUM 5-14, WARDEN 4-4: At Cle Elum, Max Dearing went 5-for-6 with four runs and two RBI in a doubleheader sweep for the Warriors. Caleb Bogart added a double in each game for Cle Elum, which will play at Kalama on Tuesday.
In other local nonleague games, Highland lost to River View 23-0 and 27-2.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Max Dearing 2-3, run, RBI; Clay Titus 2-4, 2 RBI; Joshua Pickett 2-3. Game 2: Bogart 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cole Singer 2-3, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Joel Kelly 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Dearing 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Sam Dearing 2-3, 2 runs.
-
SOFTBALL
EAST VALLEY 5-2, SELAH 2-9: At East Valley, Madi Morrison's two hits, two runs and two RBI helped the Red Devils pick up a win behind strong pitching by Allison Heater. The Vikings bounced back to win thanks to a sixth-inning grand slam by Lauren Thomas, plus a home run and an 11-strikeout complete game from Aerin Lee.
Highlights — Game 1: Madi Morrison (EV) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Tinley Taylor (EV) 2b, 2 RBI; Brookelynn Powell (EV) 2b; Laci Ross (S) 1-3, 2b, RBI; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-2, 6 IP, 8 K; Allison Heater (EV) 7 IP, ER, 3 K. Game 2: Mimi Hagler (EV) 1-2, 2b; Aerin Lee (S) 1-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 7 IP, 11 K; Thomas (S) HR, 4 RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 3-4, 2b, run; Ross (S) 2-4, RBI; Sydney Coons (s) 2-4, run.
-
ELLENSBURG 33-27, PROSSER 2-4: At Prosser, Lily Case went 9-for-9 with two doubles, two triples a home run and 12 RBI to lead the Bulldogs to a doubleheader sweep. Victoria Zimmerman added a home run in the second game and Kass Winter recorded five hits on the day for Ellensburg, which will host Clarkston while Prosser hosts Othello next Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Lily Case (E) 6-6, 2 2b, 3b, 7 RBI; Maddie Kennedy (E) 4-6, 2b, 5 RBI; Kass Winter (E) 3-4, 2 2b, 4 RBI; Alexis Gillespie (E) 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Chante Leadercharge (E) 3-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Allie Cromwell (P) 1-2, 2b, run; Caitlyn Killian (P) 1-2, RBI. Game 2: Victoria Zimmerman (E) 3-4, HR, 3 RBI; Case (E) 3-3, 3b, HR, 5 RBI; Jami Nelson(E) 3-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Winter (E) 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Laney Mayer 3-3, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; Addy Allen (P) 2-3, 2 sb; Cromwell (P) 1-3, sb; Hanna Perkins (P) 1-3.
-
NONLEAGUE
KITTITAS 19-19, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 3-0: At Dayton, Reyse Phillips went 6-for-6 with six runs and four RBI to lead the Coyotes to a sweep. They improved to 6-1 heading into Tuesday's game at Ellensburg.
Elsewhere in local nonleague action, Granger lost to Burbank 19-7 and 22-9.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Hannah Moore 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Rillee Huber 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Reyse Phillips 4-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Shakina Miller 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 2-3, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Phillips 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Miller 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
