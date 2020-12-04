La Salle football standout Ryan Kershaw called Washington State his dream school when he committed to the Cougars last May.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound two-way all-state selection will get a jump on realizing that dream when he enrolls in January. He'll wrap up his graduation requirements at La Salle later this month.
Kershaw will sign a letter of intent to play for the Pac-12 program during the early football signing period Dec. 16-18.
" "
Early enrollment has become pretty routine, allowing football prospects to get a jump on their college studies and participate in spring practice.
Unfortunately for high school athletes, nothing has been pretty routine during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Washington football players, early college enrollment means they'll miss out on a senior season.
Football, if conditions allow, is scheduled to begin March 8 and finish May 9 in the revised schedule the WIAA released last month.
" "
Kershaw rushed for 1,637 yards — at a more than 11 yards a carry — and scored 28 touchdowns during La Salle's 11-1 season in 2019l. He also was named SCAC West defensive player of the year honors and was voted to the Class 1A all-state first team as a defensive end.
He is ranked among the top 25 senior recruits in the state and is scheduled to play linebacker for first-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich.