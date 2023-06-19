Angels Mariners Baseball

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kenny Rosenberg works against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

A lefty from Cal State Northridge, Kenny Rosenberg joined the Pippins in 2014 after his freshman season, posting a 1.92 ERA over 22 appearances out of the bullpen.

An eighth-round pick by Tampa Bay two years later, he spent parts of six years working his way through the Rays minor league system.

Waived at the end of the 2021 season and picked up by the Angels, Rosenberg pitched well enough at Triple-A Salt Lake to finally get his MLB shot with Los Angeles. He made three appearances, including a start, allowing five runs over 10 ⅔ innings while striking out eight. Rosenberg is back with Salt Lake this season. 

