Kenneth T. Gustafson of Yakima, who was a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, put together a 42-page journal which talks about his life, and service during World War II from December 1941 to October 1945.
Although his story isn’t one about battles or earning lots of medals, he served our country with honor and bravery. He just turned 98 in October and still loves to tell his stories. These stories are the things he remembers most clearly since his 98 year old memory tends to forget the most recent activities.
After training, he and other sailors were sent to Pearl Harbor to help with the cleanup. Then they were sent to the Asian Pacific on the USS Tangier to help hold off Japan and stayed until two months after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He was on a gun crew for two years, followed by service as a baker second class, and ship mail clerk. He earned an American Area Service Ribbon, two Bronze stars Asiatic-Pacific Area Service and two Bronze stars, Philippine Liberation Service.
As many boys did back then, he and two of his high school buddies left school to join the military shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. They were proud to serve their country and felt it was their duty. There was still fighting to be done. He tells of Japanese planes dropping bombs towards his ship while in Asia, and one landing within feet of the ship’s deck and feeling the vibration when it hit the bottom of the ocean.
During his time as the ship’s mail clerk, when the ship docked at port in the Phillipines he was able to take a little motor boat inland where he was able to become personal friends with the Filipino people, of whom he has fond memories. So personal, in fact, that one of the family members was trying to get our dad to marry his sister. That probably wasn’t that unusual.
While on his last leave in San Francisco, he and some buddies were partying at The Palace Hotel when across the room his eye caught a girl whom he admitted later that he knew then she was going to be his future wife. Three months later they got married. As he explained, “She had some bad habits of mine to clean up” but it turned out to be a strong marriage that lasted until her death in ‘91.
Thank you, Dad, for your willingness to serve your country. As you wrote in your well written, reflective, and humorous journal, “I didn’t get that special place reserved for those who gave their life for their country ... but I offered it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.