An early-season addition to the midfield turned West Valley into the team to beat in the Big 9.
Kendall Moore displayed her importance to the Rams once again as they began the postseason with a 2-1 win in extra time over visiting Eastmont in the district final Thursday night. Moore gave West Valley an early lead on a free kick and then ended the match by calmly collected an errant pass and placing a shot from 25 yards out into the upper corner with less than a minute left.
“I heard my dad in the stands just telling me to go to the goal,” said Moore, who transferred from La Salle after last season and wasn’t ruled eligible until the Rams’ sixth game this fall. “I just went there and it was everything I had left.”
The junior attacking mid said she could feel a goal coming as West Valley largely controlled the two five-minute overtime periods. But the Rams struggled to find a way past Eastmont’s senior sweeper, Annelise Bauman, and create any opportunities inside the penalty box.
Moore’s served as the creator for West Valley’s offense since her first game, a 2-1 win at home over Eastmont. She’s scored 10 goals in nine games and delivered plenty of assists, including three in a 4-2 win over the Wildcats in East Wenatchee.
The Rams’ ninth win in their last 10 matches following a 2-2 start clinched their spot in the Class 4A state playoffs for the first time since 2017. They entered the night ranked 10th in the WIAA RPI rankings and will find out what seed they’ve earned on Sunday.
“The way we played at the end, I feel like if we play like that we’ll have a pretty good chance of making it pretty far,” Moore said.
