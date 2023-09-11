SEATTLE — The moment won’t soon be forgotten for Jarred Kelenic or Mariners fans.
On the morning of July 20, a few hours before his teammates took the field to face the Minnesota Twins in an afternoon series finale of a four-game series, the Mariners’ mercurial outfielder walked into the home dugout of T-Mobile Park with a walking boot on his left foot and his eyes red from tears.
Less than 24 hours before, he’d kicked a water cooler in a fit of rage following a strikeout and suffered a fractured foot that forced him to the injured list.
An explanation and apology to his teammates started the tears for Kelenic, and more followed when he met with the media to do the same.
On Monday afternoon, 53 days later, Kelenic walked into the same dugout without the boot, a smile on his face and a changed attitude about himself and baseball.
“I basically was put on a timeout for the last month and a half because of something that I did,” Kelenic said. “It made me realize that something I did affected not only just me, but affected my teammates, affected fans and the whole organization. And it’s something that I’ll never do again, because of how much it hurt inside. It makes me realize how lucky I am to be out here and play every single day. I took it for granted a little bit there.”
As expected, he was activated from the 10-day injured list with outfielder Cade Marlowe being optioned to Class AAA Tacoma to make room on the active roster. Kelenic was immediately inserted into the lineup, starting in right field and batting seventh. Teoscar Hernandez started at designated hitter.
Returning to a team that has played its way back into the postseason race in his absence has made him thankful.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to be out here playing in the big leagues, and here I am,” he said.
“When you do something stupid like kicking a cooler, and you get put on a timeout, it makes you realize what are you doing. It makes you think a little bit. For me, personally, it arguably could be one of the best things that’s ever happened to me on a baseball field. But obviously, it wasn’t the best thing to happen for the team, the organization or the city.”
In 10 rehab games with the Rainiers, he hit .306 (11 for 36) with three doubles, a home run, five RBI and six walks.
In the aftermath of the injury, manager Scott Servais said it could be a pivotal moment in Kelenic’s career. It hasn’t been the straightest path to success for the once-uber-hyped prospect. And he’s still far from a finished product as a player.
“It hasn’t been hasn’t been an easy ride for Jarred,” Servais said. “It has been a serious roller coaster — up, down, upside down and everywhere in between. I hope he’s better off for it. I hope he comes out, gives us a great effort, good at-bats and doing what he can to help us on the field.”
In 90 games before the injury, Kelenic posted a .252/.320/.439 slash line with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 45 RBI, 12 stolen bases, 33 walks and 118 strikeouts.
“It’s nice to have him back,” Servais said. “He is fresh, and he’s ready to go. Hopefully, he gives us a little spark, but again, just do what you do, have good at-bats. It allows us to get Teo, who has been on an unbelievable hot streak swinging the bat, to give him a DH day.”
Marlowe, 26, was called up from Tacoma to take Kelenic’s place on the roster. He played in 34 games, posting a .239/.330/.420 slash line with three doubles, two triples, three homers, 11 RBI, four stolen bases, 12 walks and 33 strikeouts in 100 plate appearances.
After getting off to a torrid start, he struggled in recent games as pitchers had adjusted their approach to attack him. In his last nine games, he had two hits with a homer, a walk and 13 strikeouts.
“Cade Marlowe did a fantastic job for us,” Servais said. “He got some huge hits for us at a point in time in the season where we needed somebody to give us a shot in the arm, and he did that. He cooled off here a little bit of late. He’ll be back. He’s a big-league player. He proved it to us. He proved it to himself.”
