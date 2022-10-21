DENVER — Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz had no idea his late game flip pass to a streaking Karson Kuhlman was going to lead to arguably the franchise’s biggest road win in its brief history.
Schwartz was just making a proper play, trying to dump the puck up the ice to allow his tiring linemates to make a change for fresh bodies — one of which happened to be Kuhlman just jumping on. But making the correct, solid play is something the Kraken did plenty of in this 3-2 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on the kind of Friday night that can alter a season’s direction.
And to hear Schwartz tell it, when you keep doing the little things right, sometimes much bigger things can happen.
“It was just an all-around, good team effort,” said Schwartz, whose early second period power play marker set off a two-goal Kraken flurry in a 22-second span that enabled them to play with a lead much of the contest. “I thought we checked them hard. Took away their time and space, had some pretty good offensive zone time.
“We were just harder on pucks. We executed a little bit better, we looked quicker and looked a little bit cleaner coming out of our end and into the neutral zone. I think we did a good job of using our feet today and making it hard on them to make plays.”
The feet usage was evident on Kuhlman’s hustling goal, as was his back and arm strength to not only corral the puck but muscle it past goalie Pavel Francouz with hulking defender Kurtis MacDermid draped all over him. MacDermid has 7 inches and about 50 pounds on Kuhlman, yet the checking line forward somehow got enough on his shot.
“I think it starts with a good wall play there,” Kuhlaman said of the flip pass. “Schwartz makes a good play, puts the puck into space and lets me skate into it. And then yeah, he (MacDermid) was draped on me there. I usually like to get that puck to the far post, but I saw a little opening and was able to put it into the net.”
And from there, the Kraken locked it down in a way they hadn’t quite managed earlier on. Despite the early 2-0 lead, goalie Philipp Grubauer had to make several terrific early stops against his former team to keep his newer one ahead.
Colorado got one back from van Rodrigues about five minutes after Jared McCann’s goal had put the Kraken up by a pair. Then, Grubauer stopped Alex Newhook’s wrist shot from 16 feet out when the Avalanche forward had gotten in alone behind Kraken defenders in an attempt to tie it.
Colorado would tie things in the third period when an Andre Burakovsky giveaway on the power play led to an odd-man rush the other way and Bowen Byram taking a drop pass and firing it home to make it 2-2. Grubauer was hurt on the play, tried to stay in but left a few minutes later and backup goalie Martin Jones had to play the final half of the period.
But the Kraken didn’t let up. Kuhlman finally rewarded them with his goal, improving the team’s record to 2-2-2 and its overall mindset by leaps and bounds.
“It’s important to find your way through when you’re in a tie hockey game and you give up that tying goal,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “It’s important to be able to find your way through and the result is important. It matters. Obviously, it matters a lot. To be able to come in here and walk out of the building with two points, those are an important two points for us.”
Last January, in the Kraken’s first ever visit to Ball Arena, they led 3-1 late in the second period, gave one goal back before intermission, then allowed the tying and winning strikes in the final frame of a 4-3 loss. Kraken goalie Grubauer also played very well in that game.
The different result wasn’t lost on the team this time around. They’d fought hard — sometimes literally — all game long, from Jamie Oleksiak taking on reigning NHL heavyweight champ MacDermid in a spirited first period tilt that energized the Kraken bench, to Kuhlman flexing some muscle of his own late to avoid collapsing under the bigger man’s weight on his goal-scoring effort.
Hakstol said Oleksiak’s fight was one of “the key points in the hockey game” along with some crucial penalty kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.