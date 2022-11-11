Jose Rocha joined the U.S. Marine Corps on Aug. 20, 2012, just 20 days after his 18th birthday.
He enlisted with a open contract and was later assigned the MOS 3112 (distribution management specialist). After graduating from recruit training, Marine Combat Training and MOS school, he ended up being stationed at MCAS Cherry Point North Carolina and then Camp Lejune North Carolina.
Cpl. Rocha was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps on Feb, 22, 2016. He then promptly returned back to his hometown of Selah to spend the rest of his days enjoying life as a free man.
