John Massong was one of four brothers who served in World War II.
He was a sergeant/combat infantryman and member of the 15th Infantry of the 3rd Infantry Division with the U.S. Army. He was a M1 rifle marksman. During his service, he was in the following North African Mediterranean Theater campaigns: Algeria-French Moroccan; Tunisian; Sicilian; Naples-Foggia and the Rome-Arno.
He once said to my mother that he was among those who hit the beach at Fedala on Nov. 8, 1943, and took Casablanca four days later. During the campaigns he received the following medals: the Purple Heart with two oak clusters; a Silver Service Star was awarded in lieu of five Bronze Service Stars; American Defense Service; European-African-Middle Eastern Service and good conduct.
He also served with soldier and actor Audie Murphy. They were again reunited when Audie was in the Yakima area for the filming of the movie “To Hell and Back.”
