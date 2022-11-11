Jeffrey Sterling Lane was born in Coronado, California, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1987, following high school. He did his basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and then did his secondary school and aircraft training at Fort Eustis, Virginia.
His MOS was 68 Bravo, aircraft power plant repair (second in class) and later earned a spot as a Huey crew chief. His first duty assignment was with the 101st airborne (air assault) division, F Troop 2/17 Air Cavalry. While at Fort Campbell he went to and completed Air Assault School, rappelling and sling loading operations.
From there, he spent six months in Central America (Nicaragua) during the Iran-Contra affair, earning his crew member’s wings. After returning to the U.S., he was sent to Stuttgart, Germany, and assigned to B Company 7/159th for the remainder of his service. During his time in Germany, he witnessed and participated in the fall of the Berlin Wall.
After his discharge from the Army in 1991, he returned to San Diego, California. In 2012, he reconnected with a high school girlfriend on Facebook and moved to Yakima in 2014. Jeff and his wife, Melissa, were married in 2015 and they reside in Yakima with their pack of dogs. Today, he is a medical transport driver for Medstar Transportation.
