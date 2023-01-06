January cover
Amy Peters

Kindred spirits

Norway's grand landscape yields family secrets

The ride of her life

Yakima cyclist tests her limits in Kyrgyzstan

Bring the kids

Family vacations leave warm memories

On the cover: Amy Peters took the scenic route through Norway as she connected with relatives she'd never met and learned more about her family history. Along the way, she also some of the most striking landscapes she'd ever seen. (Amy Peters photo)

