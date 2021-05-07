Fair Start for Kids becomes law

The most significant funding and investment in child care in Washington’s history was signed into law Friday by. Gov. Jay Inslee.

The Fair Start for Kids Act attempts to remedy the struggling child care sector by expanding the child care industry and provider supports and increasing access to subsidies and reducing copayments, among other things. It’s supported financially by a new excise tax. The law become official during a virtual celebration of child care providers throughout the state. The governor declared May 7 Child Care Provider Awareness Day in the state.

The Yakima Herald-Republic will dive more into this new law and other legislative developments in the next edition of The Growth Gap.