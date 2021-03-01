Today, five of Yakima County Superior Court’s 11 judges and commissioners are women.
They follow a trail blazed by Heather K. Van Nuys, who in 1988 became the first woman to serve as a superior court judge in the county. And that was after being the first woman to serve as a judge in the county’s district court.
“What has always driven me is my personal philosophy to leave the world a better place,” Van Nuys said in a recent interview. “I want to encourage anyone to pursue their dreams.”
A 1972 graduate of Eisenhower High School in Yakima, Van Nuys graduated from the University of Washington in 1977 and received her law degree from Willamette Law School in 1980. She practiced law in Seattle for a year before returning to Yakima, where she worked as a deputy county prosecuting attorney.
In college, she developed an interest in a politics and decided to pursue a career in the judicial branch. She was elected as a Yakima County District Court judge in 1982, a year after Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
While on the district court bench, Van Nuys said she had “back-burnered” thoughts of pursuing a legislative career, but in 1988, when she was the district court’s presiding judge, Democratic party officials, including now Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, approached her about running for Congress.
While the offer was tempting, Van Nuys said she had to weigh the prospects of running in a strongly conservative district or throw her hat in the ring for a possible vacancy on the Yakima County Superior Court bench.
She decided to run for Superior Court, as the judicial seats are nonpartisan. But as she was planning her campaign, Judge James Cameron Hopkins died in July 1988, and she became a candidate for that vacancy.
With filing deadlines coming up, she needed to know whether she was running for office or if she would be appointed to the bench. At the time, then-Gov. Boothe Gardner was in Miami at the Democratic National Convention, seemingly out of pocket.
“I had already arranged a news conference to announce what I was going to do, but I was waiting to hear from the governor. I knew he was at the national convention, so I was probably the last one on his agenda,” Van Nuys said.
She told one of Gardner’s aides that she was making an announcement, but didn’t know at that point which position she would seek. An hour before her June 22 news conference, the aide called back and said she could announce that she would be filling Hopkins’ seat on the bench.
By accepting the appointment, Van Nuys had to resign from the district court, which se said would have been a secure job.
She was sworn in Aug. 1, 1988, and won an election for the position later that year.
On the superior court bench, she experienced some lawyers who initially did not want their male clients to come before her, particularly in divorce cases, fearing she would take the wife’s side. But she demonstrated that she was a fair and competent jurist.
She also became involved in the National Association of Women Judges, which allowed her to meet both O’Connor and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And she also did her part to help promote women in the legal field, paying back the support she had received.
When she had to take vacations, she made it a point to have attorneys who were women or people of color fill in as pro-tem judges. While she faced criticism, she said she was opening doors for other people, several of whom she said have gone on to serve as judges.
She was also delighted when the number of women jurists in the state became too great for her to track, let alone for her to know each of them.
In 2002, Van Nuys was censured and suspended for two months by the state Supreme Court after the state Commission on Judicial Conduct found that she had filed affidavits stating that she did not have any outstanding court rulings to make when in fact she had not filed decisions in two cases. Judges are required to file the affidavits monthly in order to collect their paychecks.
At the time, Van Nuys was taking care of a loved in hospice in her own home, which she said was emotionally and physically taxing, and caused her to fall behind on some of her work in court. When she found out about the problem, she quickly completed the rulings and took a class in decision-making.
“I continue to be remorseful for problems I created for others for which I am responsible, and I hope for all my colleagues that they can learn from my mistakes,” Van Nuys said.
She said it also taught her how easy it is for a caretaker to lose themselves when caring for someone, a lesson she applied when caring for her father before he died, and currently with her husband.
Van Nuys chose not to run again in 2004, not because of the conduct commission finding, but as a chance to leave conservative Yakima County and go back to private practice in Seattle. She went back to the University of Washington and earned a master’s of law degree in taxation.
She noted it was a challenge going back to school at 50, older than some of her professors, and taking notes on a yellow legal pad while her classmates were using laptops.
“I was immediately in a steep learning curve with technology,” she said.
She asked that her professor not refer to her as “your honor,” an honorific reserved for current and retired judges, and that they not tell her classmates that she was a retired judge.
But she said it was fun to see some of her former judicial colleagues visit the school.
One important lesson she has learned, she said, was about being open to change in life.
“All of us have the capability to do many things in life and should embrace opportunities to make substantial changes rather than settle into the comfort of any one thing if we see value to the world,” Van Nuys said.
She is on the board of directors of the Associated Recreation Council, which works with Seattle Parks and Recreation on learning programs, classes and activities.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this column include an interview with retired Judge Heather K. Van Nuys, “History of The Yakima County Bench and Bar” by Judge Ray E. Munson, Yakima Valley Museum, the state Commission on Judicial Conduct and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.