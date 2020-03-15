Gov. Jay Inslee, left, is joined by Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal as he discusses the expansion of school closures and prohibition of large gatherings across all of Washington in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Friday, March 13, 2020. Inslee says he issued the executive orders because the virus is spreading rapidly across the state. Previously, school closures and prohibitions of large gatherings had only been ordered in the three counties with the highest numbers of cases.