Reading Tara Westover’s autobiographical work "Educated" teaches us, as it did her, that getting “educated” is a demanding task requiring sacrifice, perhaps even suffering, to wrest from the process the rewards and insights we may be seeking.
By way of organizing the process, Westover depicts her experiences in three stages: her life at Buck’s Peak and her passing the ACT; her studies at Brigham Young University; and her life in Cambridge and after her receiving her doctorate.
The first part is the most revealing as it lays the groundwork for the reader’s understanding of the enormity of Westover’s decision to go to school and become “educated.” As a daughter of Mormons with expectations of women’s lives as wives and mothers, she makes an extraordinary decision. Unlike her brothers, Tyler and Shawn, Tara has been home schooled due to her father Gene’s escalated loathing of public schools and public officials.
As an illustration of his stance, Westover brings up the standoff at Ruby Ridge, Idaho, that took place in 1992 when a gunfight erupted between a heavily armed family at an isolated homestead and U.S. marshals and FBI agents. The similarity between the two families is obvious. Westover knows that as a daughter of a devoted Mormon family, she is expected to follow the laid-out lives and codes for Mormon women in obedience to their husbands’ rules and regulations.
Building the case for the ultimate distancing from her parents’ demands and behaviors, Tara records four accidents, all related to her father’s extravagant decisions and rulings. The first occurs on the family’s ride back home from a visit to grandparents in Arizona. Gene insists they leave in the evening, and eventually Tyler falls asleep at the wheel. The car hits a utility pole and a tractor before coming to a stop. Everyone survives, but their mother’s eyes are “hidden under dark circles the size of plums, and Tyler’s front teeth are “smashed into the steering wheel … so that they jutted backward toward the roof of his mouth.” Finding light unbearable, their mother spends a week in the basement before joining her family upstairs, the lights turned off to ensure the needed darkness. “We kids called her Racoon Eyes. ... We had no idea it was a medical term ... a sign of serious brain injury.”
The children involved with their father’s trucking and scrapping work are prone to suffering severe accidents as well. Tara recounts that one day she hears “a shrill, strangled cry that began in one key and ended in another.” Outside, she sees Luke “hobbling across the grass … the jeans on his left leg gone … parts of the leg were livid, red and bloody; others were beached and dead.” He screams for his mother to help him, but in her absence Tara must treat her brother’s wound. She rushes outside with the latest bottle of her mother’s homemade Rescue Remedy, which she pours on his leg before stuffing it into a garbage can and filling it up with water to cool the wounded limb. On his mother’s return, he is treated with additional homemade remedies.
At the age of 10, Tara reflects that morphine might have proven a safer cure. That is not to be available, however, in the light of her mother’s growing success with developing and selling bottled remedies to cure any and all diseases.
A work-related accident with her father at the wheel leaves Tara with a frozen neck. Shawn knows she needs a chiropractor, so in the absence of that possibility, he jerks her head, which gradually allows her to turn to one side. A second wrench allows a full turn. Shawn is not so lucky. The accident he will suffer causes two knocks of his head against the asphalt, the resulting damage becoming a goad in the increasingly abusive actions taken against his sisters and eventually against his wife as well. Nor is Gene himself spared. A worksite explosion burns his face and fingers, leaving them without skin and his insides so charred he cannot swallow his wife’s remedies.
But despite their developing mental instability, both Gene and Shawn, along with the rest of the family, carry on at school and work. Tara goes from BYU to Cambridge, encouraged and aided by professors and scholarships. She feels further and further removed from the person she was as her father’s daughter till a final visit of her parents to her lodgings at Harvard brings about the resolution of the relationship. Her parents arrive to bring her back into the fold with Gene’s offer of a special grace: a priesthood blessing. Tara declines, and Gene promises disaster ahead. But she refuses to yield. “At that, her parents pack up their belongings and spend the night at the airport awaiting a flight back to their “jagged little patch of Idaho,” as Tara labels it.
Westover pays a price to “maintain custody” of her own mind, but she finishes her studies and obtains her doctorate, an accomplishment that allows her to ask, “Who writes history? I thought, I do.” Living that history, she remains close to only three of her brothers and only hears about the “injuries, violence and shifting loyalties back on the mountain.” But they are a distant echo for which she is grateful. Her new selfhood, she writes, one might call many things: "Transformation. Metamorphosis. Falsity. Betrayal. I call it an education.”
• Inga Wiehl is a writer and retired Yakima Valley College English professor. She has a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at the universities of Utah and Texas. She has written four nonfiction books and writes about books for SCENE in an occasional column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.