Tourism-travel
Yakima Valley Tourism presented several awards at its annual meeting on June 1 at the Yakima Convention Center. People and organizations that were instrumental in responding to the pandemic, as well as businesses that creatively adapted to the crisis, were honored with the Tourism Ambassador “Keys to Recovery” Award.
Recipients included Verlynn Best of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Cooper of Wandering Hop and WAnderland; Lindsee Curfman of Sunnyside Rotary; and Katrina Henkle with the Selah Downtown Association.
The Yakima County Development Association received a special award for administering more than $12 million in CARES Act federal relief to 1,400 businesses countywide and other assistance efforts during the pandemic.
Education
Cheryl Jordan has been hired by the Yakima School District as the new principal of Roosevelt Elementary, beginning July 1.
Her career in education began 28 years ago as a paraeducator in Yelm. Serving 17 years in the Yakima School District, Jordan has worked for eight years as a classroom teacher, four years as an instructional facilitator (all at Adams Elementary), and five years as an assistant principal — four years at Garfield and one year at Hoover.
She attended Central Washington University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education (K-8) with a minor in special education; and a master’s degree in education with a focus on reading. In the spring of 2017, she attained her administrative certification from Gonzaga University and was hired at Garfield Elementary School as the assistant principal.
Government
David Farmer joined the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in May as the new Deputy Forest Supervisor. Farmer most recently worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as the Refuge Manager for the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge located in located in southwestern Oklahoma.
Farmer graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a B.S. in wildlife ecology and conservation. Shortly after graduation, he began his career as a state game warden with North Dakota Game and Fish. He then worked for Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, managing state fishing lakes and wildlife areas across three counties in northeast Kansas.
He joined the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2011 as a wildlife specialist at Quivira National Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. From there he worked his way from field level to primarily administrative duties through positions at Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in the Greater Yellowstone Area of southwest Montana and then at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, as both the deputy manager and refuge manager.
