Public safety
- Yakima County Fire District 12 recently was awarded first place for 2021 Management Excellence from the Washington Fire Commissioner Association. The district was honored in Category C, which includes fire districts with a $500,000 to $2 million budget. Personnel includes Fire Commissioners Paul Barham, Jim Borst and Ken Eakin; Officer Christy Boisselle; Deputy Chief Jim Johnston; and Chief Nathan Craig. The Management Excellence Award evaluates fire districts in the following categories: Continuing administrative education, administrative activities, training, public service, leadership and operations, innovation and progressiveness. District 12 received the award at the Oct. 28 WFCA meeting in Spokane.
Law
- Tim Allen has joined Halverson Northwest Law Group of Yakima as an associate attorney. His practice focuses on business formation and planning, real estate transactions and water rights. A graduate of Naches Valley High School. Allen received his undergraduate degree in history and political science from Central Washington University and his law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law.
- Bryant Sutton recently was hired as associate attorney with the Bothwell and Hamill law firm in Yakima. Sutton began in September after six years of practicing workers’ compensation and Social Security disability law in Moses Lake. The Yakima native graduated from West Valley High School in 2006, the University of Washington in 2010, and Willamette University College of Law in 2015.
Health care
- Winnie Adams, MSN, MBA, RN, was recently hired as Astria Sunnyside Hospital’s chief nursing officer, beginning her job on Nov. 7. Adams most recently served as chief nursing officer at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak and has more than 25 years of nursing and leadership experience serving rural health communities. She received her master’s in nursing leadership and master’s degree in business administration degrees from Grand Canyon University. She is an Alaska Native (Athabaskan) from the village of Tanana, and served in the U.S. Army from 1986-1990.
Government/politics
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, who represents the 14th Legislative District, recently received the 2022 Legislative Champion Award from the Washington Public Utility Districts Association. The award honors a member from the Legislature or U.S. Congress for their commitment to public utility districts.
