Banking
Eight Yakima-area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award.
This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and honors employees for surpassing their individual professional goals last year, as well as providing exceptional customer service to the bank’s clients and their fellow colleagues. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.
Honorees are: April Bohanon, vice president, branch manager, Yakima branch; Terry Carver, senior teller, Yakima branch; Sabrina Felman, personal banker, Selah branch; Jacob Hambly, senior vice president, commercial banking center manager, Yakima branch; Nereyda Mendez, personal banker, Yakima Summitview branch; Maria Morales, personal banker, Yakima branch; Betty Jo Murray, senior vice president, senior commercial relationship manager, Central Washington CBC; and Jacqueline Ramirez, senior personal banker, Yakima Terrace Heights branch.
Housing
M. Lindsay Brown has been appointed executive officer at the Central Washington Home Builders Association (CWHBA), the organization announced earlier this month.
Brown has 14 years of experience in various nonprofit organizations and has worked at the home builders association since March 2020. While at CWHBA, Brown created and facilitated a new industry sponsorship program, hosted innovative events throughout the pandemic, and enhanced brand awareness and recognition throughout the association service regions. She earned a master of arts in organizational management in 2011 and a second master of arts degree in communication, finishing in 2018.
Alyssa Howe was appointed as CWHBA’s marketing and communications manager. Born and raised in Yakima, Howe earned a BA in business administration from Washington State University. She began as an intern at CWHBA last fall and was upgraded to a full-time marketing assistant before moving into her new manager role.
Shelly Parker was named CWHBA’s events director. Parker previously worked as development director of a large plumbing and heating company in Wyoming, and her background includes sales, advertising and marketing. She earned a BA with honors in English from the University of Montana’s creative writing program. While at CWHBA, Parker has hosted member events and acted as staff liaison to the organization’s Young Professionals Council.
Broadcasting
Jill Sperling has joined the KAPP-KVEW news team as morning anchor, producer and reporter/multimedia journalist. Sperling most recently worked as a reporter/video journalist in Kamloops, British Columbia. Prior to that, she worked in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.
