Yakima Nation member Paul Lumley was among four tribal leaders in the Pacific Northwest honored with the 2022 Ecotrust Indigenous Leadership Award. A ceremony is planned June 23 in Portland.
In announcing the awards, the organization noted that Lumley, of Portland, has shown leadership on a range of issues pertinent to Indian Country. “As a previous executive director of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, he has advocated for the inclusion of tribal voices at all levels of government consultation, called for the modernization of the Columbia River Treaty, and pushed to protect anadromous fish populations,” a news release stated. “His leadership has taken him to Washington, D.C., where he served as executive director of the National American Indian Housing Council and senior tribal liaison for the U.S. Department of Defense."
He is the chief executive officer of the Native American Youth and Family Center in Portland.
Education
Natalie Riley has been named assistant principal at Davis High School in Yakima. Riley served numerous roles for the Renton School District in western Washington, most recently as a middle school assistant. She also has served in a high school-level leadership role for Albuquerque Public Schools in New Mexico.
Riley earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health from Central Washington University and her master’s in educational leadership degree from the University of New Mexico. She and her husband were both raised in the Yakima Valley and are returning with their two children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.
Another Yakima native, Gabriel “Gabe” Stotz, has been named assistant principal at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Yakima.
Prior to his time in education, Stotz worked in many STEM fields such as civil engineering, land surveying, agriculture, and as a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fisheries biologist. He obtained a STEM teaching certificate and began teaching Technology Foundations at Lewis and Clark Middle School in 2013-14, then spent the past seven years at Eisenhower High School teaching applied science courses. Stotz most recently worked as the career and college readiness specialist, helping students with their financial aid applications, scholarships, and their High School and Beyond Plan.
A 2002 Davis High graduate, Stotz earned a BS degree in biology from Central Washington University in 2007, then completed his MS in educational leadership and principal’s internship through CWU in 2021.
Henry Samson has been named assistant principal at Eisenhower High School in Yakima. He has taught eighth grade English language arts at Washington Middle School the past four years.
Samson’s first job was as a special education/English language learning paraeducator for the Walla Walla Public Schools. He then earned a master’s degree in teaching at Heritage University while teaching sixth grade at the Mount Adams School District in Harrah.
Born in Seattle and raised in Latin America, Samson spent most of his K-12 years in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He returned to Washington state and attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, where he majored in English.
Health care
Juliet Dennis, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, has joined the Grandview clinic of Prosser Memorial Health. She will provide a variety of psychiatric services at the Grandview Clinic, including medication management, referrals, and counseling for mental disorders like anxiety and depression.
Dennis earned BS in psychology from Washington State University; her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governor’s University, and recently graduated from Frontier Nursing University with her master’s degree in nursing.
Broadcasting
Hugh Hardage has joined the KAPP-KVEW team as general sales manager, a position he has held in several other markets including Louisville, Ky., Lubbock, Texas, Seattle, and most recently in Wilmington, N.C. He also helped lead the Raycom corporate training program.
