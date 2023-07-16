General
- John Skadorwa has been named the chief operating officer at Kwik Lok Corp., joining the leadership team of the Yakima-based company. Skadorwa takes on the role upon the retirement of COO Jeff Scott, who is leaving the company after a 6 1/2-year tenure.
- Skadorwa has more than 25 years of experience in a variety of industries including military, construction, energy, aerospace and manufacturing. Most recently, he served as a program management director on Blue Origin’s BE-4 Rocket Engine Program in Kent, which provides propulsion to next generation launch vehicles. Skadorwa earned an MBA degree from Washington State University’s Carson College of Business.
Education
- The Yakima School District announced five new leadership positions this week:
Stacey Locke, assistant superintendent of operations, agreed to postpone retirement to serve as the interim deputy superintendent starting July 1. This news follows the departure of Deputy Superintendent Rob Darling, who accepted the Grandview School District superintendent position. Locke joined the Yakima School District in 2000 as assistant principal at Eisenhower High School, then later became the school’s principal, serving in that position for 11 years. Among other honors, she was named Washington State Principal of the Year and was a National Principal Finalist in 2008. She graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in education and earned national certification as an athletic trainer. Locke served 12 years in the Army Reserve and worked as the head women’s athletic trainer at Eastern Washington University and the U.S. Olympic women’s crew team. She returned to K-12 public education as a teacher and athletic trainer in the Bellevue School District before moving back to Eastern Washington.
Lucas Jaeger has been named principal of Discovery Early Learning. He has been director of special education for the West Valley School District for the past nine years, overseeing the district’s state and federal programs for about three years. Jaeger previously worked as a teacher at West Valley High School for eight years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Washington University with an endorsement in special education and earned his master’s degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University.
Shawn Orminski has been named assistant director of student services. She has served as an assistant principal at Robertson Elementary and Gilbert Elementary schools since 2016, and previously worked as an elementary school teacher near Indianapolis, Ind. Orminski’s educational qualifications include a bachelor of science degree in psychology, teaching credentials from Central Washington University, a master of arts degree in education from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., and a master of science degree in educational administration from Butler University in Indianapolis.
Jamie Johnson has been named director of special education services. Johnson joined the district in 2021 as early learning assistant principal and later became the principal. She has 17 years of experience in education, including as a paraeducator in the Ellensburg School District, a Yakama Nation Tribal School teacher, and a teacher at Pioneer Elementary in Sunnyside. Johnson obtained her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Central Washington University in 2008 and earned a master’s degree in multicultural education in 2011. She earned National Board Certification in Early Childhood in 2017, completed her administrative credentials in 2019 and completed her doctorate in educational leadership, focusing on childhood trauma and behavior, at Gonzaga University in 2022.
Tanner LaTour has been named assistant principal at Gilbert Elementary School. He has served as an elementary educator since 2013 and had the opportunity to specialize in dual language. LaTour holds a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from Heritage University, with ELL and K-8 endorsements. He earned his master of education degree and principal certification from Grand Canyon University in 2022.
Nonprofit-education
EPIC Early Learning has announced its 2023-24 board members and officers: Board Chair Anthony Peterson, CEO, OIC of Washington; Vice Chair Abril Lopez, senior accountant, Clifton Larson Allen LLP; Treasurer Bill Shultz, retired businessman; and Secretary Susan Woodard, retired judge.
Continuing members: Phyllis “Bunker” Frank, immediate past chair, retired speech/language pathologist serving since 2011; Jedean Corpron, past chair, CIC, PayneWest Insurance, serving since 2011; Ken McAllister, retired fire chief, serving since 2018. West Valley School District Assistant Superintendent Stacey Drake is a new member.
The Yakima-based nonprofit organization also recognized outgoing board member Kevan Montoya for his 15 years of service and honorary directors Joe Farina, Maria Lamas and Rhea Lewis.
EPIC provides early learning services (ECEAP, Head Start, Early Head Start & Migrant Seasonal Head Start) and comprehensive wrap-around family support services to 1,500 low income children and their families each year in Central and North Central Washington.
Fitness
- James Krause, NASM certified personal trainer for the Yakima Athletic Club, recently completed all requirements as a Certified Associate Coach for the Professional Pickleball Registry, official education and certification partner of USA Pickleball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.