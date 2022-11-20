Health care
- The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Yakima Medical-Dental facility has added new staff:
Dr. Burton Masem, a primary care provider, received his doctor of medicine degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Don Nguyen, a primary care provider, received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima.
Dr. Mary Davies is a primary care provider. Her clinical interests include chronic illness management, substance use treatments and mental health care. She received her doctor of medicine degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York.
Dr. Karen Trujillo is a behavioral health consultant whose clinical interests include trauma therapy, couple and family counseling and parent training. She earned her doctor of psychology in counseling psychology degree from Northwest University in Kirkland.
Marisa Barke, a registered dietitian-nutritionist, earned her bachelor of science degree in food science and nutrition from Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
Deborah Corey is a behavioral health consultant whose clinical interests include solution-focused brief therapy, adult ADHD, LBGTQ and transgender care, anxiety, and depression treatment. She earned her master of education in counseling psychology degree from The University of British Columbia in Vancouver.
Law
- Natalie McNeill has joined Tamaki Law of Yakima as an associate attorney. McNeill graduated from Lewis & Clark Law School, cum laude, in May 2022. She is licensed to practice in Washington and Oregon.
- Abeyta Nelson Injury Law has added three employees to its office staff who will work primarily from the Yakima office.
Legal assistant Sofia Angeles graduated from Davis High School in 2006. Her previous jobs include work as law firm receptionist, litigation assistant and speech assistant for the Yakima School District, working with students in the areas of articulation, language, and social skills.
Intake specialist/legal assistant Esmeralda P. Villanueva graduated from East Valley High School in 2017. She graduated in 2021 from the University of Washington with a degree in law, societies and justice and sociology, then worked as a legal assistant for a family law firm.
Legal assistant Charmie L. Thornton attended Zillah High School and has worked in the legal field for 26 years, including two years for a family law firm before joining Abeyta Nelson.
