Manufacturing
Howard Head has joined the leadership team at Kwik Lok Corp., which is headquartered in Yakima, company officials announced.
Head takes on the role of chief financial officer and brings nearly 35 years in accounting, financial and leadership experience in the manufacturing sector to the job. Most recently, Head was vice president, operation finance at Hollander Sleep Products in Boca Raton, Fla. Before his work at Hollander, Head was the director, manufacturing controller for Harley Davidson Motorcycle Co., and director of finance at CSM Bakery Supplies. Head holds a bachelor of science in accounting from Florida A&M.
Founded in 1954, Kwik Lok is the global market leader in bag closures. The company produces billions of bag closures every year for baking and produce industries and the machinery for customers to print and apply closures.
Health care
Kirsten Delay-Papa, PA-C, has joined the staff at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Lincoln Medical-Dental Clinic in Yakima.
As a physician assistant, Delay-Papa has a particular interest in pediatric and LGBTQ+ care. She earned her master’s degree as a medical science physician assistant from the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Mo.
Law
Yakima attorneys John Kapuza and Greg Lighty, both partners at Kapuza Lighty Accident Injury Lawyers, have again been named to the Washington Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters. Only 5% of the more than 40,000 lawyers in Washington state were selected to the 2022 Washington Super Lawyer list.
Kapuza and Lighty are trial lawyers with more than 50 years of combined as personal injury attorneys.
