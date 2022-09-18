State appointment
- Tricia Eyerly of Yakima was re-appointed last month by Gov. Jay Inslee to the State Independent Living Council. Her new three-year term begins Oct. 3 and lasts through Sept. 30, 2025.
The council develops, signs and submits the State Plan for Independent Living jointly with the Department of Social and Health Services, the health services division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and the Department of Services for the Blind. The council also monitors and evaluates the implementation of the state plan.
Health care
- Greg Huefner, MSPT, Thad Callaghan, DPT, and Kody Brandt, DPT, with Peak Performance Sports & Spine in Yakima, recently received their spinal manipulation endorsement from the Washington State Physical Therapy Boards.
The endorsement allows these physical therapists to perform thrust manipulation for patients who would benefit from or require the technique.
Dr. Timothy Rinden has joined Yakima Valley Memorial’s Lakeview Rheumatology Group.
After graduating from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, Rinden completed his residency in internal medicine at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minn., then his rheumatology fellowship at the University of Minnesota.
