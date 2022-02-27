Education
The Washington Apple Education Foundation has hired Faviola Barbosa as its new executive director. She began her new role with the tree fruit industry’s charity organization on Feb. 1.
Barbosa has worked within the Washington State Community and Technical Colleges system for more than 18 years. She migrated from Mexico to the United States with her family at the age of 2, grew up within the agricultural industry in Orondo, and is a first-generation Latinx. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University, a master’s degree in college student affairs from Nova Southeastern University, and a doctorate in leadership in higher education from Capella University.
Seafood
David Lancaster, a native of Selah, was promoted last month from president to CEO of Stavis Seafoods of Boston, Mass. A 30-year veteran of the seafood industry, Lancaster previously served as vice president of sales for Stavis, then served for one year as company president beginning in January 2021.
Finance
Charles Patrick O’Connor has joined the wealth management team of Baird’s Yakima office as a senior vice president and financial advisor. O’Connor joins Baird from Morgan Stanley, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Marquette University. Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity firm.
Brandon Truhler, sales manager at the Caliber Home Loans branch in Yakima, was recently honored with the company’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes people for achievements in loan production by both units and volume, the company announced in a news release. Caliber Home Loans is a national lender with retail branches across the country, including 1415 Lakeside Court Suite 100 in Yakima.
Michael Latimer, a senior vice president and financial advisor at Morgan Stanley’s wealth management office in Yakima, has been named to the Century Club, an elite group of the firm’s top financial advisors. Latimer, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2001, earned a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and completed post graduate training at the Navy Nuclear Power School.
