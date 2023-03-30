The shuttered Savoy apartment building in downtown Yakima has new owners and improvements have begun.
The city took preliminary steps to demolish the building last year after condemning it.
“They’re working to prevent (demolition),” Glenn Denman, city code administration manager, said of the new owners. “Demolishing the building would be a very costly thing. They’re actively working to get the building back to where it should be.”
The Savoy building at 322 W. Yakima Ave., which is more than 110 years old, was condemned and boarded up by the city on Aug. 23, 2021.
Prior to its condemnation, the city received multiple reports of health and life safety deficiencies in the building, prompting city inspectors to visit. They found holes in walls between units, a nonfunctioning fire escape, broken windows and exterior doors that were not secure.
Former residents also described flood stains, rotted beams and mold from broken plumbing, overflowing toilets and insect infestations.
Last fall, the city filed a complaint in Yakima County Superior Court requesting that the city could decide to demolish the building if the health and safety violations were not addressed.
Former owner Aaron Stewart had a year from when the apartment building was boarded up in 2021 to initiate repairs at the Savoy, but after the city received no permit applications for the needed work, a notice of demolition was filed with the court.
New owners
A trustee sale was scheduled – and postponed – several times for the Savoy property and another downtown apartment building owned by Stewart, the Senator Apartments at 31 N. Front St.
Both properties were purchased late last year by a Seattle-based limited liability company named 31 N. Front St. LLC, which state records show was registered as an active company on Dec. 22, 2022.
The buildings are managed by Seattle real estate loan company WADOT Capital Inc., Denman said.
“The Savoy is no longer owned by Aaron Stewart,” Denman added. “It went for sale at the courthouse steps, and the people who bought it had a financial interest in it. A group of investors consolidated into an LLC and purchased it.”
An LLC is a legal entity that investors may form to buy property which protects them from being personally pursued for repayment of the company’s debts or liabilities, according to citizensbank.com.
“This business legal entity is a hybrid between a corporation and a partnership,” the bank’s website states. “LLCs have some tax benefits as well as ownership advantages for businesses looking to raise capital.”
Stewart has a history city code violations at the Savoy Apartments and other properties. The Senator building and the Cascade apartment building, formerly owned by Stewart, were both condemned under Stewart’s ownership. The Savoy was previously condemned after a fire in 2017.
Repairs underway
Denman said activity at the Savoy apartment building in the past few months has included plumbing repairs, the installation of new interior fire doors, new windows and a new entry door into the apartments.
Fire alarms and fire escapes also need to be brought up to code, he said.
If the new owners or future owners wish to reopen the Savoy apartments to renters, the city would need to inspect the building and make sure problems which led to its condemnation were addressed.
“We certainly would like to see it habitable,” Denman added. “Hopefully it will look good and be another (housing) option for residents.”
Last fall, Denman estimated the cost of demolishing the building would likely exceed $150,000, with repairs to the fire alarms, fire escape, windows, walls and doors coming out to less than half that total.
