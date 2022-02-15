”I’m going to Disney World” Super Bowl commercial 101
In 1987, New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms was the first to say the now-famous phrase after beating the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.
It wasn’t spontaneous. Both Simms and Denver quarterback John Elway agreed to say it on the field if their team won … in exchange for $75,000.
But they get paid more now, right? Nope. For the last several years, as the commercials took on a different meaning to athletes, the reported figure for uttering the phrase has dropped to $30,000.
Most years, two versions of the ad are recorded, one for Disneyland and one for Disney World, so that the appropriate version can appear in the media markets most likely to go to each park.
It hasn’t run every year since 1987. The “what’s next” commercials didn’t appear after the 2005, 2016 and 2017 Super Bowls.
Did they do it in 1992? Yep. Spokane’s Mark Rypien said the famous words on national TV after he was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.