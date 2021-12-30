Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions Thursday because of near zero visibility and adverse road conditions, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT reported crews are working to clear the roadway and anticipate the highway to reopen at about 1 p.m.
The eastbound lanes are closed at North Bend milepost 34 and westbound lanes are closed at Ellensburg milepost 106.
The forecast for Snoqualmie Pass calls for continuing snow showers throughout Thursday before tapering off Friday morning.
