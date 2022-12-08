Both directions of I-90 reopened just before 1 p.m. Thursday following an extended closure because of collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions.
Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
The highway over Snoqualmie Pass had been closed from Ellensburg to North Bend.
Snoqualmie: Snow Showers - Compact snow slush & ice on roadway.I-90 Snoqualmie Pass: Chains required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive oversize vehicles prohibited: Eastbound from MP 34 near North bend; Westb https://t.co/bzenEeVHIQ— WSDOT Passes (@wsdot_passes) December 8, 2022
