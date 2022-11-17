Much of Interstate 84 is closed from 6 miles east of Pendleton to the Idaho border because of crashes and icy road conditions.
Parts of the highway have been closed in both directions since about 6:30 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. As of 9 a.m., eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 216 just east of Pendleton to Exit 265 east of La Grande. Westbound is closed from Exit 302 in Baker City to near Pendleton. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial trucks at the Idaho border in Ontario at Exit 374 because of limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande.
The route is expected to be closed for several hours. Oregon highway 204 (the Tollgate Highway) is also closed. Check TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updates. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.