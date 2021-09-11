CBBN

Con. Overall

W L W L

Sunnyside 0 0 2 0

Eisenhower 0 0 1 0

Davis 0 0 1 1

Eastmont 0 0 1 1

West Valley 0 0 0 0

Wenatchee 0 0 0 0

Moses Lake 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Sunnyside 35, Hermiston 14

Gonzaga Prep 44, Eastmont 6

Post Falls 42, Moses Lake 26

West Valley at Coeur d’Alene, canceled

Saturday’s games

Davis 28, Ellensburg 6

Eisenhower at East Valley, late

Mount Baker at Wenatchee, late

CWAC Con. Overall

W L W L

Prosser 0 0 1 1

Grandview 0 0 1 1

Othello 0 0 1 1

Ephrata 0 0 1 1

Selah 0 0 0 1

East Valley 0 0 0 1

Ellensburg 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Prosser 38, Zillah 7

North Central 20, Grandview 17

Ephrata 33, Quincy 0

Royal 51, Othello 3

Lakeside at Selah, canceled

Saturday’s games

Davis 28, Ellensburg 6

Eisenhower at East Valley, late

SCAC West Con. Overall

W L W L

Toppenish 0 0 2 0

Naches Valley 0 0 1 0

Zillah 0 0 1 1

Wapato 0 0 0 1

La Salle 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Toppenish 28, Pullman 7

Prosser 38, Zillah 7

Sedro-Woolley 51, La Salle 0

Naches Valley at Selah, canceled

Monday’s game

Granger at Wapato, 6 p.m.

EWAC West Con. Overall

W L W L

Goldendale 0 0 1 1

Cle Elum 0 0 1 1

White Swan 0 0 1 1

Kittitas 0 0 0 0

Granger 0 0 0 0

Highland 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Cle Elum 28, Vashon Island 6

Cashmere 28, Goldendale 25

Morton-White Pass 67, Highland 0

White Swan d. Mabton, forfeit

Manson at Kittitas, canceled

Monday’s game

Granger at Wapato, 6 p.m.

