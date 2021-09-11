CBBN
Con. Overall
W L W L
Sunnyside 0 0 2 0
Eisenhower 0 0 1 0
Davis 0 0 1 1
Eastmont 0 0 1 1
West Valley 0 0 0 0
Wenatchee 0 0 0 0
Moses Lake 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Sunnyside 35, Hermiston 14
Gonzaga Prep 44, Eastmont 6
Post Falls 42, Moses Lake 26
West Valley at Coeur d’Alene, canceled
Saturday’s games
Davis 28, Ellensburg 6
Eisenhower at East Valley, late
Mount Baker at Wenatchee, late
CWAC Con. Overall
W L W L
Prosser 0 0 1 1
Grandview 0 0 1 1
Othello 0 0 1 1
Ephrata 0 0 1 1
Selah 0 0 0 1
East Valley 0 0 0 1
Ellensburg 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Prosser 38, Zillah 7
North Central 20, Grandview 17
Ephrata 33, Quincy 0
Royal 51, Othello 3
Lakeside at Selah, canceled
Saturday’s games
Davis 28, Ellensburg 6
Eisenhower at East Valley, late
SCAC West Con. Overall
W L W L
Toppenish 0 0 2 0
Naches Valley 0 0 1 0
Zillah 0 0 1 1
Wapato 0 0 0 1
La Salle 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Toppenish 28, Pullman 7
Prosser 38, Zillah 7
Sedro-Woolley 51, La Salle 0
Naches Valley at Selah, canceled
Monday’s game
Granger at Wapato, 6 p.m.
EWAC West Con. Overall
W L W L
Goldendale 0 0 1 1
Cle Elum 0 0 1 1
White Swan 0 0 1 1
Kittitas 0 0 0 0
Granger 0 0 0 0
Highland 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Cle Elum 28, Vashon Island 6
Cashmere 28, Goldendale 25
Morton-White Pass 67, Highland 0
White Swan d. Mabton, forfeit
Manson at Kittitas, canceled
Monday’s game
Granger at Wapato, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.