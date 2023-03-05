It’s a typical Saturday night. Matthew Harjo takes a swig from his beer, sets it down and assumes a defensive position, one hand on each side of the blinking, beeping control panel.
Time to save the world.
The panel before him is a chaotic grid of red, yellow and green flashing lights, alternately flashing, pulsing and going dark. His target, however, is apparent: the flying saucers perched ominously at the top of the board, their extraterrestrial pilots set on a total Earth takeover.
With just two flippers and a tiny silver orb, Harjo, 49, is the planet’s sole defender. Luckily, he’s practiced. In just a few heart-racing minutes, he’s defeated the alien menace, the machine emitting victorious electronic fanfare.
A former ice storage facility in Ballard likely isn’t the first place you picture when you imagine a control center at the heart of a planetary assault. But for Harjo and his fellow pinball aficionados, the cozy, neon-lit Ice Box Arcade is the site of countless victories, defeats, friendships made and prizes won.
Hours of studying strategy and smashing buttons at the Ice Box’s regular pinball tournaments paid off when Harjo, a lifelong Puget Sound local, was named 2022’s Rookie of the Year by the International Flipper Pinball Association. The distinction means he earned the most points that year — 217, over the span of 72 events — out of any first-year player with the 100,000-player-strong association of pinballers from all over the world.
Harjo, now ranked 518th in the world, demurs at the title, insisting that in a city such as Seattle, with so many top-notch players, it’s actually fairly easy to rack up points according to the organization’s complex algorithm.
The title has stuck already, though.
“I think in general folks in the community are pretty happy for me,” Harjo said. “But I’m definitely going to get called ‘Rookie’ for the rest of my life.”
Harjo has loved pinball since he was a kid. When he got bored of the other games at the local arcade, he found a greater challenge and a deeper satisfaction in playing the pinball machines. Winning meant another game for free, so he quickly became adept at scoring points and saving his hard-earned quarters.
Boredom sparked a rediscovery of that love as an adult, this time during the unending monotony of pandemic-era lockdowns. What started as a few rounds of COVID-19-safe play on pinball machines in his buddy’s garage became a regular thing, bringing Harjo back to the nostalgia of his childhood arcade.
The newfound hobby transformed into a drive to win after Harjo saw “Wizard Mode,” a documentary on the life of Vancouver, British Columbia, pinball champion Robert Gagno. That’s where he first learned competitive pinball was a thing, and found the Ice Box, just down the street from his home in Ballard, and its regular tournaments.
That first time he played at the Ice Box, Harjo enjoyed the competition, and relished in a chance to test his skills. But what really drew him back was the community of folks who gathered every week to knock back a few beers, knock down some alien invaders and enjoy each other’s company.
“It’s a whole bunch of folks from all different walks of life,” Harjo said. “But they’re coming together collectively to enjoy something, to experience something that we all enjoy together, which is pinball, and that was a lot of fun.”
Ice Box manager Danielle Wilcox said she thinks the arcade-slash-bar is popular among introverts, because unlike a regular bar, you have the excuse of taking your turn at the next machine if you want to escape an awkward conversation. But she clearly remembers the first time Harjo came out for a tournament, because his gregarious personality and warmth filled the space. Then he blew the crowd away by placing in the top five.
“It’s clear he’s always doing his research, more so than a lot of players I’ve known,” Wilcox said. “I’ve been gearing up for tournaments and I ask Matthew to scope out the competition, because he knows all the local players’ stats seemingly off the top of his head.”
The Ice Box, with its “Cheers”-esque friendliness and family setting (until 8 p.m., at least), shows just how far Seattle’s pinball scene has come from its origins as a seedy, crime-connected underworld.
Political battles over the game’s legality and operation costs, back when it was less a fun hobby and more a magnet for gambling and organized crime in Seattle in the 1950s, lent pinball a tarnished image. The Legislature even banned pinball for a short while in the late ’60s and early ’70s.
Pinball has enjoyed a more wholesome revival over the last couple of decades, Wilcox said, thanks in part to neighborhood hangouts like the Ice Box that made efforts to cultivate community around their shiny, well-maintained machines — consistent operability was not always a guarantee in the seedier joints of the past, she said. These days, the Ice Box is one of a dozen or so arcades Wilcox knows of around Seattle that regularly host tournaments.
As Harjo got deeper into the world of competitive pinball, he became “kind of obsessed” with mastering as many machines as he could. Each machine operates on the same basic principles: two flippers at the bottom, one ball, racking up all the points you can before it rolls down the drain. But each game carries its own intricacies: trick shots to score point combos, secret methods by which you can unlock multiball play.
Harjo started watching tutorials online, feverishly scribbling notes on various strategies and shots and tricks. He even eventually bought his own home version of his favorite machine, Attack From Mars, so he could practice destroying saucers whenever he wanted.
The obsessive study is a habit he carried over from his 20-plus-year career in the tech industry, he said, and the copious note-taking served him well. Walking into a tournament with his game plan committed to memory helped steady his nerves when the flippers started flying.
Gameplay at tournaments moves rapidly along brackets, matching players according to seed and rank like a football matchup, Harjo said. Players go head-to-head on one machine, one taking over the controls when the first player’s ball drains, and move on down the roster of games until all are eliminated but the victor.
The vibe at Ice Box’s regular tournaments is friendly, Harjo said, but he gets anxious when it’s his turn to play — especially if he’s already down a few points. The action is fast and furious, leaving little time to strategize. A masterful player can beat a machine within five minutes.
Out of 50 players at the start of a Friday night, the field is whittled down to eight within a couple of hours, and that’s when things really start to get intense. But everyone knows it’s all in good fun, Harjo said.
Someday, Harjo hopes he’ll see his name in the top 100 IFPA rankings. He’s got a long way to go, he said, a lot more machines to memorize. But while he’s still a rookie, he’s enjoying the ride to the top.
“For me, I’m always just a little anxious, and I’m running through what I think I should be doing next. What’s the next shot that I can do to score the most points?” Harjo said. “That’s what makes it also really fun. It reminds me of playing sports as a young kid, that competition and the fun, and you’re playing with all of your friends.”
