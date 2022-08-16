FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2022
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Make accommodations and let go of unwanted emotional baggage. Declutter your house and simplify your life. Put your energy where it can do some good. Think with your head, not your heart, and you'll know how to navigate your way through each day with a positive attitude and the ability to put things behind you. Progress is yours.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stop being so hard on yourself. You can do only so much. Revamp your schedule and delegate jobs you don't have time to do yourself. Focus on your health and well-being. Choose intelligence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Avoid emotional conflicts. Size up situations and look for alternative ways to get what you want. Offering incentives will help ward off hard feelings. Be sure to do your fair share.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let emotions interfere with what you want to accomplish. Be direct about what's important and needs to be done, and don't skip a beat until you accomplish what you set out to achieve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Find a way to effectively help others. Your input will give rise to suggestions that will help you improve your personal and professional lives. Physical action will get results.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Choose your words wisely and avoid a feud with a friend, relative or peer. Don't exaggerate; check information before passing it along. A change at home will lift your spirits.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your ideas to yourself until you iron out all the creases. A foolproof plan will give you confidence and the boost you need to reach your goal without leaning on others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Call those you can count on for help. What someone offers will push you to share more than you should. Be a good listener, but don't give away your secrets or vulnerabilities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a moment to rethink your decisions, and consider a practical approach to get what you want. Overreacting will not solve a problem or help you come to terms with something you don't favor.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't slow down; you are one step ahead, and the time to push forward is now. Put your heart and soul into bringing about change and making a difference in your community. Don't let uncertainty set in.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think big, act on your own behalf and leave nothing to chance. Recognize what others are doing and offer praise where it's due, but don't downplay what you have to offer. Trust in your ability and smarts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look inward, concentrate on personal growth, update your image and nurture what's important to you. Reach out to someone you love and respect in order to gain insight into how others perceive you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a moment to evaluate what's happening in your life, then consider your options. You have more opportunities than you realize. Speak up and follow through. A moneymaking endeavor is favored.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS -- For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2022 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.