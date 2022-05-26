COWICHE — Entering the state tournament as an underdog with no players who have ever reached that stage put this year's Highland boys soccer team in an unusual position.
The results looked a lot more familiar last week, as the Scotties beat Elma and No. 1 seed Toppenish to earn their fourth semifinal appearance since 2006. Three of those trips to the westside ended with state championships, and Highland's leading goalscorer Marco Ramirez said he's set his sights on a fourth title heading into Friday's 2 p.m. match against University Prep.
The senior's freshman season ended with a district loss to Wahluke, and COVID-19 restrictions eliminated the state tournament the past two years. That left just one more opportunity for Ramirez and nine other seniors, and he knows they'll need help from a strong group of younger players as well.
"Some of them are starters," Ramirez said. "Some of them are on the bench, but when they come in they put the work in. It's impressive."
Junior captain Alexis Perez recognizes it took a team effort to knock off Toppenish just one week after the Wildcats won 6-0 to beat Highland for a third straight time. Perez said the Scotties responded by coming together and staying positive, avoiding the temptation to give up when things got tough.
Fellow captain Salvador Ceja said Perez's attitude makes him a great mentor for the younger players, and he spoke up to offer motivation when Highland found itself down 1-0 at halftime of a first-round match against Elma. A defense anchored by Perez wouldn't allow another goal in the next three halves, and Ceja played a key role in creating offense for an attack that got four goals from four different players.
"Everybody has a part in every position," said Ceja, a first team All-SCAC West selection alongside Perez and Ramirez. "Then with the help of my teammates in the middle like Rudy (Silva), Yahir (Castro) or whoever plays in there, it just works as one."
Highland's counterattack proved dangerous against Toppenish, and Ramirez believes one of his biggest strengths comes from the ability to beat defenders to the ball on long passes. But Ceja said the Scotties can create even more chances when they control possession, which starts with him in the midfield or even through Perez and the back line.
Perez is in charge of controlling when they push up aggressively or when they stay back, as they did to contain Toppenish and the Yakima Valley's leading goalscorer, Alexander Magana. Excluding the three losses to the Wildcats, the Scotties went unbeaten and gave up only five goals in 18 games thanks to the defense and strong goalkeeping by senior Jesus Gonzalez.
"He usually sees everything from the back, things that I don't see, so he usually yells at me, motivates me," Perez said. "So he's like a leader to me and then I lead the rest of the back line."
They'll face another tough test against University Prep, a No. 12 seed that scored five goals in playoff wins over Seton Catholic and Cascade. The Pumas, who beat Highland in the 2016 1A third-place game and again in a 2019 non-district match, lost five games this season, but four of those came against the other two semifinalists, Seattle Academy and The Bush School.
The Scotties stand out among the remaining teams, three Seattle private schools from the Chinook division of the Emerald Sound Conference. A fourth school from the conference, King’s, lost to Toppenish 3-0 in a first-round game.
But just like their veteran coach, Greg Wagner, Highland's players refuse to make any excuses, whether it's school size, resources, or experience playing on turf. The Scotties know they belong on the field at Tumwater District Stadium and Ramirez said none of those other factors should matter.
He's also appreciative of the support from the community as Highland seeks its second state title since Wagner became the head coach in 2009, and the first since 2015. Ceja and Perez acknowledged they sometimes feel the weight of those expectations, but they know everyone wants to see them succeed.
"At the end of the day I'm glad our community just got together," Ceja said. "Now they support us and yeah, we feel loved."
