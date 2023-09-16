CBBN
League Overall
W L W L
Moses Lake 1 0 3 0
Eastmont 1 0 3 0
West Valley 1 0 3 0
Sunnyside 0 0 1 2
Davis 0 1 2 1
Wenatchee 0 1 1 2
Eisenhower 0 1 0 3
Thursday’s score
Kennewick 42, Sunnyside 7
Friday’s scores
West Valley 7, Davis 0
Moses Lake 51, Eisenhower 0
Eastmont 49, Wenatchee 10
Next Friday’s games
Sunnyside at West Valley
Davis at Eastmont
Wenatchee at Eisenhower
Moses Lake at Central Valley
CWAC
League Overall
W L W L
Ephrata 1 0 3 0
Prosser 1 0 2 1
Ellensburg 1 0 1 2
East Valley 0 0 3 0
Grandview 0 1 2 1
Othello 0 1 1 2
Selah 0 1 0 3
Thursday’s score
Prosser 20, Grandview 13
Friday’s scores
Ellensburg 41, Selah 0
East Valley 56, Heritage 13
Ephrata 27, Othello 24, OT
Next Friday’s games
East Valley at Ephrata
Othello at Selah
Ellensburg at Grandview
Prosser at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
SCAC West
League Overall
W L W L
La Salle 0 0 3 0
Naches Valley 0 0 2 1
Zillah 0 0 2 1
Wapato 0 0 1 1
Toppenish 0 0 0 3
Friday’s scores
Mount Baker 13, Toppenish 7
La Salle 55, Hoquiam 27
Naches Valley 48, Wahluke 14
Royal 48, Zillah 7
Wapato 7, Granger 6
Next Friday’s games
College Place at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.
Cashmere at Toppenish
Mabton at Wapato
Zillah at Wahluke
EWAC West
League Overall
W L W L
Goldendale 0 0 2 1
Cle Elum 0 0 1 2
Granger 0 0 1 2
Highland 0 0 0 1
Kittitas 0 0 0 2
White Swan 0 0 0 3
Friday’s scores
Wapato 7, Granger 6
Goldendale 34, The Dalles, Ore. 13
Burbank 31, Kittitas 6
Chelan 42, Cle Elum 7
Adna 62, White Swan 12
Next Friday’s games
Granger at Warden
River View at Kittitas
Burbank at Goldendale
Cle Elum at Tri-Cities Prep
Manson at Highland
Class B
Friday’s scores
Lake Roosevelt 52, Mabton 14
Liberty Christian 42, Sunnyside Christian 0
Friday’s statewide scores
Aberdeen 28, Centralia 6
Anacortes 45, Archbishop Murphy 0
Arlington 52, Mount Vernon 14
Auburn 33, Auburn Mountainview 30
Ballard 18, Lincoln 14
Battle Ground 42, Prairie 7
Bellevue 35, Liberty 7
Blaine 55, Vashon Island 0
Bonney Lake 29, Lakes 26
Bremerton 37, Olympic 36
Brewster 31, Cascade (Leavenworth) 13
Burlington-Edison 25, Lakewood 20
Camas 21, Lincoln 7
Capital 37, North Thurston 15
Cashmere 57, College Place 10
Castle Rock 28, Elma 10
Cedarcrest 40, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 7
Central Valley 28, Cheney 7
Chewelah 14, Reardan 7
Chiawana 52, Pasco 10
Chief Sealth 3, Franklin 0
Clarkston 51, East Valley (Spokane) 26
Connell 52, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 0
Curlew 68, Pateros 14
Darrington 50, Lummi 20
DeSales 78, Garfield-Palouse 32
Emerald Ridge 42, Sumner 28
Entiat 56, Oroville 40
Enumclaw 42, Steilacoom 0
Everett 17, Jackson 14
Evergreen (Vancouver) 43, Kentlake 0
Ferndale 22, Glacier Peak 16
Franklin Pierce 64, Foster 0
Garfield 28, Seattle Prep 19
Gig Harbor 21, Peninsula 20
Gonzaga Prep 53, Ferris 0
Graham-Kapowsin 27, Olympia 13
Granite Falls 32, Bellingham, Mass. 27
Highline 44, Interlake 13
Hudson’s Bay 20, R.A. Long 8
Inchelium 58, Columbia (Hunters) 18
Juanita 45, Hazen 14
Kamiakin 50, Southridge 14
King’s 28, Nooksack Valley 26
Klahowya 32, Tenino 26
La Center 17, Kalama 6
Lake Washington 17, Newport-Bellevue 6
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 18, Deer Park 7
Liberty (Spangle) 15, Colfax 14
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36, Tri-Cities Prep 12
Lynden 35, Squalicum 0
Mark Morris 21, Columbia River 3
Marysville-Pilchuck 28, Marysville-Getchell 6
Monroe 53, Kamiak 0
Montesano 48, Columbia (White Salmon) 6
Mossyrock 52, Muckleshoot Tribal School 0
Mount Si 24, North Creek 10
Mountain View 42, Union 27
Mountlake Terrace 35, Shorewood 0
Mt. Spokane 34, Lewis and Clark 7
Napavine 30, Carson Graham, British Columbia 0
Neah Bay 66, Crescent 18
North Kitsap 51, Port Angeles 20
North Mason 24, Kingston 21
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 31, River View 12
O’Dea 42, Rainier Beach 0
Ocosta 72, North Beach 16
Odessa 70, Cusick 12
Okanogan 55, Omak 7
Onalaska 50, Rainier 6
Pe Ell 46, Wahkiakum 12
Perrydale, Ore. 54, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 14
Pomeroy 42, Charlo, Mont. 40
Post Falls, Idaho 69, University 0
Quincy 48, Tonasket 7
Raymond-South Bend 41, Ilwaco 14
Renton 36, Lindbergh 19
Republic 52, Bridgeport 48
Richland 41, Hanford 13
Ridgefield 42, Hockinson 7
Ridgeline 20, Mead 17, 2OT
Rochester 20, Black Hills 14, OT
Rogers (Spokane) 31, Freeman 20
Sammamish 36, Evergreen (Seattle) 0
Sedro-Woolley 35, Sehome 0
Shorecrest 12, Snohomish 6
Skyview 21, Bothell 7
South Whidbey 50, East Jefferson Co-op 13
Springdale 52, Selkirk 16
Stadium 24, Silas 0
Stanwood 56, Oak Harbor 6
Sultan 49, Coupeville 13
Tahoma 35, Mt. Rainier 14
Timberline 55, River Ridge 13
Todd Beamer 20, Kent Meridian 7
Toledo 56, Toutle Lake 0
Touchet 53, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 22
Tumwater 54, Kelso 0
W. F. West 55, Shelton 26
Waitsburg 48, Dayton 0
Washington 49, Foss 6
Wellpinit 54, Northport 14
West Valley (Spokane) 13, Shadle Park 7
Wilbur-Creston 66, Waterville-Mansfield 24
Woodinville 35, Issaquah 14
Woodland 33, Washougal 28
Yelm 56, Central Kitsap 6
Thursday’s statewide scores
Auburn Riverside 34, Thomas Jefferson 14
Bainbridge 45, Sequim 17
Bellarmine Prep 27, Rogers (Puyallup) 3
Curtis 35, Bethel 20
Decatur 60, Kentridge 14
Eastside Catholic 55, Blanchet 0
Fife 42, Clover Park 13
Friday Harbor 41, La Conner 0
Ingraham 28, Nathan Hale 14
Mercer Island 21, Redmond 11
Mount Tahoma 26, Spanaway Lake 14
Newport 45, Medical Lake 13
Orting 42, White River 14
Pullman 35, North Central 7
Riverside 31, Colville 7
