CBBN

League Overall

W L W L

Moses Lake 1 0 3 0

Eastmont 1 0 3 0

West Valley 1 0 3 0

Sunnyside 0 0 1 2

Davis 0 1 2 1

Wenatchee 0 1 1 2

Eisenhower 0 1 0 3

Thursday’s score

Kennewick 42, Sunnyside 7

Friday’s scores

West Valley 7, Davis 0

Moses Lake 51, Eisenhower 0

Eastmont 49, Wenatchee 10

Next Friday’s games

Sunnyside at West Valley

Davis at Eastmont

Wenatchee at Eisenhower

Moses Lake at Central Valley

CWAC

League Overall

W L W L

Ephrata 1 0 3 0

Prosser 1 0 2 1

Ellensburg 1 0 1 2

East Valley 0 0 3 0

Grandview 0 1 2 1

Othello 0 1 1 2

Selah 0 1 0 3

Thursday’s score

Prosser 20, Grandview 13

Friday’s scores

Ellensburg 41, Selah 0

East Valley 56, Heritage 13

Ephrata 27, Othello 24, OT

Next Friday’s games

East Valley at Ephrata

Othello at Selah

Ellensburg at Grandview

Prosser at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.

SCAC West

League Overall

W L W L

La Salle 0 0 3 0

Naches Valley 0 0 2 1

Zillah 0 0 2 1

Wapato 0 0 1 1

Toppenish 0 0 0 3

Friday’s scores

Mount Baker 13, Toppenish 7

La Salle 55, Hoquiam 27

Naches Valley 48, Wahluke 14

Royal 48, Zillah 7

Wapato 7, Granger 6

Next Friday’s games

College Place at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

Cashmere at Toppenish

Mabton at Wapato

Zillah at Wahluke

EWAC West

League Overall

W L W L

Goldendale 0 0 2 1

Cle Elum 0 0 1 2

Granger 0 0 1 2

Highland 0 0 0 1

Kittitas 0 0 0 2

White Swan 0 0 0 3

Friday’s scores

Wapato 7, Granger 6

Goldendale 34, The Dalles, Ore. 13

Burbank 31, Kittitas 6

Chelan 42, Cle Elum 7

Adna 62, White Swan 12

Next Friday’s games

Granger at Warden

River View at Kittitas

Burbank at Goldendale

Cle Elum at Tri-Cities Prep

Manson at Highland

Class B

Friday’s scores

Lake Roosevelt 52, Mabton 14

Liberty Christian 42, Sunnyside Christian 0

Friday’s statewide scores

Aberdeen 28, Centralia 6

Anacortes 45, Archbishop Murphy 0

Arlington 52, Mount Vernon 14

Auburn 33, Auburn Mountainview 30

Ballard 18, Lincoln 14

Battle Ground 42, Prairie 7

Bellevue 35, Liberty 7

Blaine 55, Vashon Island 0

Bonney Lake 29, Lakes 26

Bremerton 37, Olympic 36

Brewster 31, Cascade (Leavenworth) 13

Burlington-Edison 25, Lakewood 20

Camas 21, Lincoln 7

Capital 37, North Thurston 15

Cashmere 57, College Place 10

Castle Rock 28, Elma 10

Cedarcrest 40, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 7

Central Valley 28, Cheney 7

Chewelah 14, Reardan 7

Chiawana 52, Pasco 10

Chief Sealth 3, Franklin 0

Clarkston 51, East Valley (Spokane) 26

Connell 52, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 0

Curlew 68, Pateros 14

Darrington 50, Lummi 20

DeSales 78, Garfield-Palouse 32

Emerald Ridge 42, Sumner 28

Entiat 56, Oroville 40

Enumclaw 42, Steilacoom 0

Everett 17, Jackson 14

Evergreen (Vancouver) 43, Kentlake 0

Ferndale 22, Glacier Peak 16

Franklin Pierce 64, Foster 0

Garfield 28, Seattle Prep 19

Gig Harbor 21, Peninsula 20

Gonzaga Prep 53, Ferris 0

Graham-Kapowsin 27, Olympia 13

Granite Falls 32, Bellingham, Mass. 27

Highline 44, Interlake 13

Hudson’s Bay 20, R.A. Long 8

Inchelium 58, Columbia (Hunters) 18

Juanita 45, Hazen 14

Kamiakin 50, Southridge 14

King’s 28, Nooksack Valley 26

Klahowya 32, Tenino 26

La Center 17, Kalama 6

Lake Washington 17, Newport-Bellevue 6

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 18, Deer Park 7

Liberty (Spangle) 15, Colfax 14

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36, Tri-Cities Prep 12

Lynden 35, Squalicum 0

Mark Morris 21, Columbia River 3

Marysville-Pilchuck 28, Marysville-Getchell 6

Monroe 53, Kamiak 0

Montesano 48, Columbia (White Salmon) 6

Mossyrock 52, Muckleshoot Tribal School 0

Mount Si 24, North Creek 10

Mountain View 42, Union 27

Mountlake Terrace 35, Shorewood 0

Mt. Spokane 34, Lewis and Clark 7

Napavine 30, Carson Graham, British Columbia 0

Neah Bay 66, Crescent 18

North Kitsap 51, Port Angeles 20

North Mason 24, Kingston 21

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 31, River View 12

O’Dea 42, Rainier Beach 0

Ocosta 72, North Beach 16

Odessa 70, Cusick 12

Okanogan 55, Omak 7

Onalaska 50, Rainier 6

Pe Ell 46, Wahkiakum 12

Perrydale, Ore. 54, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 14

Pomeroy 42, Charlo, Mont. 40

Post Falls, Idaho 69, University 0

Quincy 48, Tonasket 7

Raymond-South Bend 41, Ilwaco 14

Renton 36, Lindbergh 19

Republic 52, Bridgeport 48

Richland 41, Hanford 13

Ridgefield 42, Hockinson 7

Ridgeline 20, Mead 17, 2OT

Rochester 20, Black Hills 14, OT

Rogers (Spokane) 31, Freeman 20

Sammamish 36, Evergreen (Seattle) 0

Sedro-Woolley 35, Sehome 0

Shorecrest 12, Snohomish 6

Skyview 21, Bothell 7

South Whidbey 50, East Jefferson Co-op 13

Springdale 52, Selkirk 16

Stadium 24, Silas 0

Stanwood 56, Oak Harbor 6

Sultan 49, Coupeville 13

Tahoma 35, Mt. Rainier 14

Timberline 55, River Ridge 13

Todd Beamer 20, Kent Meridian 7

Toledo 56, Toutle Lake 0

Touchet 53, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 22

Tumwater 54, Kelso 0

W. F. West 55, Shelton 26

Waitsburg 48, Dayton 0

Washington 49, Foss 6

Wellpinit 54, Northport 14

West Valley (Spokane) 13, Shadle Park 7

Wilbur-Creston 66, Waterville-Mansfield 24

Woodinville 35, Issaquah 14

Woodland 33, Washougal 28

Yelm 56, Central Kitsap 6

Thursday’s statewide scores

Auburn Riverside 34, Thomas Jefferson 14

Bainbridge 45, Sequim 17

Bellarmine Prep 27, Rogers (Puyallup) 3

Curtis 35, Bethel 20

Decatur 60, Kentridge 14

Eastside Catholic 55, Blanchet 0

Fife 42, Clover Park 13

Friday Harbor 41, La Conner 0

Ingraham 28, Nathan Hale 14

Mercer Island 21, Redmond 11

Mount Tahoma 26, Spanaway Lake 14

Newport 45, Medical Lake 13

Orting 42, White River 14

Pullman 35, North Central 7

Riverside 31, Colville 7

