CBBN

League Overall

W L W L

Davis 0 0 2 0

Moses Lake 0 0 2 0

Eastmont 0 0 1 0

West Valley 0 0 1 0

Sunnyside 0 0 1 1

Wenatchee 0 0 1 1

Eisenhower 0 0 0 2

Thursday’s score

Moses Lake 15, Kamiakin 14

Friday’s scores

Davis 24, Ellensburg 14

Sedro-Woolley 49, Eisenhower 3

Sunnyside 41, Post Falls, Idaho 35

Wenatchee 29, Mount Baker 14

Saturday’s game

Timberline at Eastmont

Federal Way at West Valley

Next Thursday’s game

Sunnyside at Kennewick

Next Friday’s games

West Valley at Davis

Eisenhower at Moses Lake

Eastmont at Wenatchee

CWAC

League Overall

W L W L

East Valley 0 0 2 0

Ephrata 0 0 2 0

Grandview 0 0 2 0

Othello 0 0 1 1

Prosser 0 0 1 1

Ellensburg 0 0 0 2

Selah 0 0 0 2

Friday’s scores

East Valley 48, Naches Valley 28

Davis 24, Ellensburg 14

Ephrata 35, Quincy 12

Grandview 10, Wapato 0

Royal 42, Othello 7

Skyline 56, Prosser 21

Okanogan 49, Selah 7

Next Thursday’s game

Grandview at Prosser

Next Friday’s games

Selah at Ellensburg

East Valley at Heritage

Ephrata at Othello

SCAC West

League Overall

W L W L

La Salle 0 0 2 0

Naches Valley 0 0 1 1

Zillah 0 0 1 0

Wapato 0 0 0 1

Toppenish 0 0 0 2

Friday’s scores

La Salle 28, Omak 21

East Valley 48, Naches Valley 28

Washougal 37, Toppenish 8

Grandview 10, Wapato 0

Saturday’s game

Zillah at Tenino

Next Friday’s games

Toppenish at Mount Baker

La Salle at Hoquiam

Wahluke at Naches Valley

Royal at Zillah

Wapato at Granger

EWAC West

League Overall

W L W L

Cle Elum 0 0 1 1

Goldendale 0 0 1 1

Granger 0 0 1 1

Highland 0 0 0 1

Kittitas 0 0 0 1

White Swan 0 0 0 2

Friday’s scores

Life Christian Academy 27, Cle Elum 9

Seton Catholic 22, Goldendale 7

Granger 42, Mabton 8

Lake Roosevelt 54, Highland 26

Manson 38, Kittitas 27

Morton/White Pass 42, White Swan 6

Next Friday’s games

Wapato at Granger

Goldendale at River View

Kittitas at Burbank

Chelan at Cle Elum

Highland at Dayton-Waitsburg

Connell at White Swan

Friday’s statewide scores

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Entiat 21

Anacortes 41, Port Angeles 7

Asotin 16, Tri-Cities Prep 6

Black Hills 6, North Mason 6

Camas 55, Glacier Peak 20

Cashmere 35, Deer Park 15

Cedarcrest 28, Sammamish 14

Central Valley 38, Lewis and Clark 0

Chewelah 21, Colfax 8

Chief Sealth 36, Lakeside (Seattle) 21

Clallam Bay 37, Wishkah Valley 14

Cleveland 41, Ingraham 0

Clover Park 28, Interlake 6

Colville 27, North Central 14

Curlew 30, Springdale 22

Curtis 38, Sumner 33

Cusick 38, Inchelium 28

Darrington 54, Sound Christian 8

Eastlake 35, Mount Tahoma 28

Eastside Catholic 43, Ballard 0

Edmonds-Woodway 19, Kamiak 7

Elgin, Ore. 50, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 22

Emerald Ridge 34, Olympia 0

Everett 21, Mariner 14

Evergreen (Vancouver) 62, Hockinson 14

Ferndale 26, Oak Harbor 6

Ferris 42, Cheney 28

Fife 61, Foss 20

Freeman 41, St. Maries, Idaho 18

GW Graham, British Columbia 35, Prairie 33

Garfield-Palouse def. Tekoa/Rosalia, forfeit

Graham-Kapowsin 42, Puyallup 13

Granite Falls 34, Friday Harbor 13

Hoquiam 50, Fort Vancouver 22

Hudson’s Bay 53, King’s Way Christian School 13

Ilwaco 49, Toutle Lake 0

Juanita 42, Jackson 0

Kalama 16, Castle Rock 7

Kelso 48, Capital 20

Kennewick 54, Walla Walla 0

Kentlake 19, Mt. Rainier 13

King’s 55, East Jefferson Co-op 0

Klahowya 21, North Mason 20

La Center 24, Woodland 8

Lake Stevens 34, Bellevue 31

Lakes 34, River Ridge 17

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 35, East Valley (Spo.) 14

Lewiston, Idaho 42, Clarkston 26

Liberty 45, Inglemoor 21

Liberty Bell 46, Brewster 41

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 60, Liberty (Spangle) 14

Lynden 48, W. F. West 6

Lynden Christian 31, Archbishop Murphy 7

Mark Morris 22, Astoria, Ore. 0

Marysville-Pilchuck 36, Stanwood 7

Meadowdale 34, Bellingham 28

Mercer Island 49, R.A. Long 0

Monroe 53, Shorecrest 6

Montesano 38, Aberdeen 7

Moscow, Idaho 49, Pullman 14

Mossyrock 54, Quilcene 16

Mount Si 41, Spanaway Lake 7

Mount Vernon 34, Burlington-Edison 10

Mountain View 49, Ridgefield 24

Mt. Spokane 28, Ridgeline 20

Napavine 58, Onalaska 14

Newport 23, Kellogg, Idaho 20

Newport-Bellevue 42, Cascade (Everett) 3

Nooksack Valley 63, Connell 14

North Thurston 17, Black Hills 14

Northport 22, Columbia (Hunters) 14

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 34, Reardan 13

O’Dea 51, Blanchet 21

Odessa 60, Oroville 14

Olympic 21, Renton 6

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 22, Adna 20

Priest River, Idaho 34, Medical Lake 22

Raymond-South Bend 62, Wahkiakum 29

Redmond 40, Foster 3

River View 38, College Place 21

Rogers (Spokane) 34, Grangeville, Idaho 18

Roosevelt 51, Nathan Hale 13

Shadle Park 33, Riverside 23

Shorewood 49, Lynnwood 14

Skyview 49, Columbia River 0

South Whidbey 48, Coupeville 28

Stadium 28, Heritage 0

Stevenson 13, Columbia (White Salmon) 7

Sultan 40, Vashon Island 0

Toledo 54, Rainier 12

Tonasket 28, Cascade (Leavenworth) 14

Tualatin, Ore. 17, Lincoln 14

Tumwater 34, North Kitsap 14

Waterville-Mansfield 53, Selkirk 14

West Seattle 42, Franklin 6

West Valley (Spokane) 21, Lakeland, Idaho 10

Thursday’s statewide scores

Eatonville 44, Centralia 21

Enumclaw 28, Franklin Pierce 6

Hazen 42, Lindbergh 20

Kentwood 21, Peninsula 18

Mead 21, University 0

North Creek 27, Auburn Riverside 13

Orting 46, Washington 6

Sehome 44, Blaine 6

South Kitsap 34, Rogers (Puyallup) 14

Steilacoom 40, White River 21

Wilbur-Creston 46, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse 6

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment