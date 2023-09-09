CBBN
League Overall
W L W L
Davis 0 0 2 0
Moses Lake 0 0 2 0
Eastmont 0 0 1 0
West Valley 0 0 1 0
Sunnyside 0 0 1 1
Wenatchee 0 0 1 1
Eisenhower 0 0 0 2
Thursday’s score
Moses Lake 15, Kamiakin 14
Friday’s scores
Davis 24, Ellensburg 14
Sedro-Woolley 49, Eisenhower 3
Sunnyside 41, Post Falls, Idaho 35
Wenatchee 29, Mount Baker 14
Saturday’s game
Timberline at Eastmont
Federal Way at West Valley
Next Thursday’s game
Sunnyside at Kennewick
Next Friday’s games
West Valley at Davis
Eisenhower at Moses Lake
Eastmont at Wenatchee
CWAC
League Overall
W L W L
East Valley 0 0 2 0
Ephrata 0 0 2 0
Grandview 0 0 2 0
Othello 0 0 1 1
Prosser 0 0 1 1
Ellensburg 0 0 0 2
Selah 0 0 0 2
Friday’s scores
East Valley 48, Naches Valley 28
Davis 24, Ellensburg 14
Ephrata 35, Quincy 12
Grandview 10, Wapato 0
Royal 42, Othello 7
Skyline 56, Prosser 21
Okanogan 49, Selah 7
Next Thursday’s game
Grandview at Prosser
Next Friday’s games
Selah at Ellensburg
East Valley at Heritage
Ephrata at Othello
SCAC West
League Overall
W L W L
La Salle 0 0 2 0
Naches Valley 0 0 1 1
Zillah 0 0 1 0
Wapato 0 0 0 1
Toppenish 0 0 0 2
Friday’s scores
La Salle 28, Omak 21
East Valley 48, Naches Valley 28
Washougal 37, Toppenish 8
Grandview 10, Wapato 0
Saturday’s game
Zillah at Tenino
Next Friday’s games
Toppenish at Mount Baker
La Salle at Hoquiam
Wahluke at Naches Valley
Royal at Zillah
Wapato at Granger
EWAC West
League Overall
W L W L
Cle Elum 0 0 1 1
Goldendale 0 0 1 1
Granger 0 0 1 1
Highland 0 0 0 1
Kittitas 0 0 0 1
White Swan 0 0 0 2
Friday’s scores
Life Christian Academy 27, Cle Elum 9
Seton Catholic 22, Goldendale 7
Granger 42, Mabton 8
Lake Roosevelt 54, Highland 26
Manson 38, Kittitas 27
Morton/White Pass 42, White Swan 6
Next Friday’s games
Wapato at Granger
Goldendale at River View
Kittitas at Burbank
Chelan at Cle Elum
Highland at Dayton-Waitsburg
Connell at White Swan
Friday’s statewide scores
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Entiat 21
Anacortes 41, Port Angeles 7
Asotin 16, Tri-Cities Prep 6
Black Hills 6, North Mason 6
Camas 55, Glacier Peak 20
Cashmere 35, Deer Park 15
Cedarcrest 28, Sammamish 14
Central Valley 38, Lewis and Clark 0
Chewelah 21, Colfax 8
Chief Sealth 36, Lakeside (Seattle) 21
Clallam Bay 37, Wishkah Valley 14
Cleveland 41, Ingraham 0
Clover Park 28, Interlake 6
Colville 27, North Central 14
Curlew 30, Springdale 22
Curtis 38, Sumner 33
Cusick 38, Inchelium 28
Darrington 54, Sound Christian 8
Eastlake 35, Mount Tahoma 28
Eastside Catholic 43, Ballard 0
Edmonds-Woodway 19, Kamiak 7
Elgin, Ore. 50, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 22
Emerald Ridge 34, Olympia 0
Everett 21, Mariner 14
Evergreen (Vancouver) 62, Hockinson 14
Ferndale 26, Oak Harbor 6
Ferris 42, Cheney 28
Fife 61, Foss 20
Freeman 41, St. Maries, Idaho 18
GW Graham, British Columbia 35, Prairie 33
Garfield-Palouse def. Tekoa/Rosalia, forfeit
Graham-Kapowsin 42, Puyallup 13
Granite Falls 34, Friday Harbor 13
Hoquiam 50, Fort Vancouver 22
Hudson’s Bay 53, King’s Way Christian School 13
Ilwaco 49, Toutle Lake 0
Juanita 42, Jackson 0
Kalama 16, Castle Rock 7
Kelso 48, Capital 20
Kennewick 54, Walla Walla 0
Kentlake 19, Mt. Rainier 13
King’s 55, East Jefferson Co-op 0
Klahowya 21, North Mason 20
La Center 24, Woodland 8
Lake Stevens 34, Bellevue 31
Lakes 34, River Ridge 17
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 35, East Valley (Spo.) 14
Lewiston, Idaho 42, Clarkston 26
Liberty 45, Inglemoor 21
Liberty Bell 46, Brewster 41
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 60, Liberty (Spangle) 14
Lynden 48, W. F. West 6
Lynden Christian 31, Archbishop Murphy 7
Mark Morris 22, Astoria, Ore. 0
Marysville-Pilchuck 36, Stanwood 7
Meadowdale 34, Bellingham 28
Mercer Island 49, R.A. Long 0
Monroe 53, Shorecrest 6
Montesano 38, Aberdeen 7
Moscow, Idaho 49, Pullman 14
Mossyrock 54, Quilcene 16
Mount Si 41, Spanaway Lake 7
Mount Vernon 34, Burlington-Edison 10
Mountain View 49, Ridgefield 24
Mt. Spokane 28, Ridgeline 20
Napavine 58, Onalaska 14
Newport 23, Kellogg, Idaho 20
Newport-Bellevue 42, Cascade (Everett) 3
Nooksack Valley 63, Connell 14
North Thurston 17, Black Hills 14
Northport 22, Columbia (Hunters) 14
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 34, Reardan 13
O’Dea 51, Blanchet 21
Odessa 60, Oroville 14
Olympic 21, Renton 6
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 22, Adna 20
Priest River, Idaho 34, Medical Lake 22
Raymond-South Bend 62, Wahkiakum 29
Redmond 40, Foster 3
River View 38, College Place 21
Rogers (Spokane) 34, Grangeville, Idaho 18
Roosevelt 51, Nathan Hale 13
Shadle Park 33, Riverside 23
Shorewood 49, Lynnwood 14
Skyview 49, Columbia River 0
South Whidbey 48, Coupeville 28
Stadium 28, Heritage 0
Stevenson 13, Columbia (White Salmon) 7
Sultan 40, Vashon Island 0
Toledo 54, Rainier 12
Tonasket 28, Cascade (Leavenworth) 14
Tualatin, Ore. 17, Lincoln 14
Tumwater 34, North Kitsap 14
Waterville-Mansfield 53, Selkirk 14
West Seattle 42, Franklin 6
West Valley (Spokane) 21, Lakeland, Idaho 10
Thursday’s statewide scores
Eatonville 44, Centralia 21
Enumclaw 28, Franklin Pierce 6
Hazen 42, Lindbergh 20
Kentwood 21, Peninsula 18
Mead 21, University 0
North Creek 27, Auburn Riverside 13
Orting 46, Washington 6
Sehome 44, Blaine 6
South Kitsap 34, Rogers (Puyallup) 14
Steilacoom 40, White River 21
Wilbur-Creston 46, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse 6
